Preview: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech hosts Wake Forest on Wednesday for the 61st meeting in the series. The series is tied 30-30 and the teams appear as evenly matched as that record suggests.

The Hokies and Demon Deacons rely on driving to the net and generating contact, averaging well above the national average in free throw attempts. Rebounding is also a strength for both teams, but Wake Forest holds a slight edge on the offensive glass because of the work done by bench players such as John Collins and Greg McClinton. Wake Forest’s biggest weakness is on defense, where the Demon Deacons allow 77.8 points per game - last in the ACC, and their ACC-worst minus-2.9 turnover margin is also cause for concern. Virginia Tech’s defense has been just a porous over its last five games (77.0 points allowed), but the Hokies have the ability to win the turnover battle, which could be enough to swing the game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (10-5, 1-2 ACC): Devin Thomas averages team highs of 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Codi Miller-McIntyre (7.6 points per game) has reached double figures in scoring in his last two games, hinting at the scoring prowess he showed over the previous two seasons (14.5, 12.6). Bryant Crawford is second on the team with 13.2 points per game and averages team highs of 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (10-6, 2-1): Zach LeDay, who leads the team in average scoring (14.9) rebounds (9.4) and blocks (1.4), has scored 40 points over the last two games. Chris Clarke is expected to miss his fifth straight game because of a foot injury. Justin Bibbs (11.6 points per game) is shooting 56.9 percent from 3-point range, while no other Hokies player is above 30 percent from long range.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest has lost 15 straight conference road games since winning at Virginia Tech on Jan. 22, 2014.

2. Virginia Tech G Jalen Hudson, who scored a season-high 23 points against North Carolina State on Jan. 2, had 32 points when the Hokies downed Wake Forest in the 2015 ACC tournament.

3. The Demon Deacons are 8-0 in games decided by six points or fewer this season.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 76, Virginia Tech 73