Preview: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

The second-longest current winning streak in the ACC belongs to Virginia Tech, which has won three in a row heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at home against Wake Forest. The Hokies upset No. 25 Miami 66-61 on Monday, riding a career-high 24 points and a school-record eight 3-pointers from Ty Outlaw to move into a three-way tie for sixth in the conference.

“We’re deep into the season, and I’m getting more minutes,” Outlaw told reporters afterward, referencing his fifth consecutive start after replacing the injured Chris Clarke. “It’s a rhythm thing.” The Demon Deacons also are finding a late-season groove, upsetting seventh-ranked Louisville 88-81 on Wednesday as John Collins scored 25 points – his 12th consecutive game with 20 or more points. “I think it shows progress for us,” Collins told the media afterward. “It shows that we’re moving in the right direction at a very good time.” Wake Forest’s eight conference victories are the program’s most since 2009-10.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (17-12, 8-9 ACC): Collins has become one of the breakout stars in the league this season, entering the weekend tied for first in the ACC in field-goal percentage (61.9 percent) while ranking third in scoring (19.3 points per game) and second in rebounding (9.8 per contest). The Demon Deacons are third in the conference in scoring at 81.9 points per game. Keyshawn Woods scored 20 points against Louisville, and has hit 10-of-20 3-point attempts in his past five games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (21-8, 10-7 ACC): Outlaw is averaging 14 points per game since moving in the starting lineup, shooting 69 percent from the field during that stretch. The Hokies lead the ACC in 3-point shooting at 40.9 percent and feature three of the top nine shooters from long range in the league: Outlaw (second at 48.4 percent), Seth Allen (third at 47.4 percent) and Justin Bibbs (ninth at 43.1 percent). The Hokies are 15-1 at home this season.

TIP-INS

1. Six of Wake Forest’s last seven conference losses have come by seven points or fewer.

2. Virginia Tech has won three in a row against the Demon Deacons by a combined total of 10 points.

3. Wake Forest G Bryant Crawford is second in the ACC in assists (5.4 per game) and ranks second on the team in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 83, Wake Forest 81