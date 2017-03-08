Preview: Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech

Four days after Wake Forest visited Virginia Tech and walked away with a crucial win, the Demon Deacons seek a repeat performance when they take on the Hokies in the second round of the ACC tournament Wednesday in Brooklyn, N.Y. Wake Forest rallied for an 89-84 victory in the regular-season finale in Blacksburg, Va. on Saturday in a triumph that many felt gave Danny Manning's team a good shot at an at-large bid in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Tuesday's 92-78 win over Boston College in the first round only helped the cause, as the 10th-seeded Demon Deacons are riding a season-high four-game winning streak. "I thought we got good contributions across the board from a lot of guys," Manning told the media after four players scored at least 17 points and his team shot 53.2 percent. "Happy to be moving on." In addition to receiving a first-round bye, No. 7 seed Virginia Tech may have some extra motivation to oust Wake Forest after the meeting last weekend, which snapped its three-game winning streak. "It lights a fire under us," senior forward Zach LeDay - who had a season-high 24 points in the loss - told the Daily Press. "It says we're not invincible. Just because we won a lot of games in a row, anybody can be beat on any day."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ACC Network

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (19-12): Sophomore guard Bryant Crawford led the way with 20 points against Boston College while all-ACC first-team selection John Collins added 19 and 12 rebounds. Senior forward Austin Arians chipped in 17 points and hit four of his season-high five 3-pointers in the first half. "We feel like offensively we have guys across the board that are capable scorers," said Manning, whose team has scored at least 80 points in 10 of its last 11 games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (21-9): LeDay leads five double-digit scorers with 15.6 points per game and is second on the team in rebounding (7.1). He and senior guard Seth Allen (13.1) both shoot better than 53 percent for the ACC's top shooting team (49.2 percent), and Allen was fourth in the conference from beyond the arc (46.5). Junior Ty Outlaw has been a force since the team lost fellow guard and top rebounder Chris Clarke to a torn ACL last month, averaging 15.6 points while shooting 69.2 percent from the floor over the past five contests.

TIP-INS

1. The winner meets second-seeded Florida State in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

2. Virginia Tech is 2-0 against Wake Forest in the ACC tournament.

3. The Demon Deacons have attempted an average of 37.3 free throws in the last three games, including a 33-of-43 effort in Tuesday's win.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 85, Wake Forest 83