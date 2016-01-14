Virginia Tech 93, Wake Forest 91

Virginia Tech guard Justin Bibbs poured in a career-high 32 points, leading the Hokies past Wake Forest 93-91 Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Bibbs snapped out of a recent shooting slump, hitting 12 of 18 shots, including a 3-pointer that put the Hokies (11-6, 3-1 ACC) ahead 88-84 with 1:06 to play.

Six Demon Deacons scored in double figures, led by guard Codi Miller-McIntyre’s 22 points. Forward Devin Thomas added 16 points, and forward Konstantinos Mitoglou added 15 points for Wake Forest (10-6, 2-2 ACC), which has lost three of four.

Trailing by three one second to play, Miller-McIntyre drew a foul while attempting a potential tying 3-pointer, but missed the first of three free-throw attempts.

Wake Forest took a 77-76 lead on a 3-pointer by guard Bryant Crawford with 5:12 to play. The game stayed close down the stretch. Virginia Tech forward Zach LeDay put the Hokies ahead for good with a pair of free throws with two minutes to play. LeDay finished with 20 points.

Bibbs scored 18 of his points in the first half, leading Virginia Tech to a 45-38 lead at halftime. The Demon Deacons turned it over nine times in the first half, but stayed in the game with some hot shooting. Wake Forest shot 51.7 percent from the floor in the first half. Miller-McIntyre had 11 points in the first half.