Virginia Tech knocks off Wake in ACC tourney

NEW YORK -- No. 7 seed Virginia Tech overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to knock off No. 10 seed Wake Forest 99-90 in the second round of Wednesday night's ACC Tournament.

The Hokies will advance to Thursday's quarterfinals where they will face No. 2 seed Florida State at 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech shot 61 percent in the second half and 52 percent for the game as they put five players in double figures led by Zach LeDay with 31 points. LeDay added 15 rebounds to cap off an impressive double-double. Seth Allen chipped in with 18 points in the win.

Wake Forest struggled in the second half and had to surrender their freshman star John Collins who fouled out late in the game. Collins put in 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Bryant Childress led the Demon Deacons with 21 points while Brandon Childress added 15.

The game saw six ties and eight lead changes as both teams knocked down 10 three pointers apiece.

Greg McClinton only scored three points in the first half, but it was a memorable three. With less than a second left on the clock, McClinton heaved a one-handed shot from nearly 90 feet, and sunk it. His first career 3-pointer. That triple gave Wake Forest a 44-37 halftime advantage.

The Demon Deacons made six of their nine three-point attempts in the half and shot 52 percent from the field to obtain the seven-point lead. Collins and Childress led the way with 10 points apiece.

Virginia Tech trailed by as many as eight early in the game but took a one-point lead with 13 minutes to play in the first half. After tying the game at 25 with 7:06 to play, the Hokies allowed Wake Forest to use a 19-12 run to close out the half. The Hokies shot 44 percent in the half and got 15 points from LeDay.