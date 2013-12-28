Preview: Wake Forest at Xavie

Conference play is looming for both Xavier and Wake Forest, which collide in the final pre-conference date for both schools when the Demon Deacons visit on Saturday. The Musketeers have moved from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East and are aiming for a fifth straight win before hosting St. John’s next week. Wake Forest is enjoying its own four-game winning streak and is playing its first true road game.

The Demon Deacons are putting wins together at the defensive end of late and are limiting opponents to an average of 59 points during the winning streak, including a 59-51 win over UNC Greensboro last time out. “Fortunately we defended well enough to keep us where we were at least on top most of the game,” Wake Forest coach Jeff Bzdelik said. “It’s our defense that really won us this basketball game.” The annual matchup with Xavier is dubbed the Skip Prosser Classic after the late coach who guided the Musketeers from 1994-2001 and was with the Demon Deacons from 2001-2007.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (10-2): Leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre has turned the ball over 10 times in the last two games and was limited to 11 points against UNC Greensboro but is still drawing praise along with forward Devin Thomas from his teammates. “Those are two of our best players, so we need them to get involved and be aggressive all the time,” forward Arnaud-William Adala Moto said. “Sometimes shots may not fall, but they’re still pushing, so that’s what we like about it. So when they’re not playing well on offense, they’re trying to play well on defense.” Thomas is averaging 13.7 points and 12.7 rebounds in the last three games.

ABOUT XAVIER (9-3): The Musketeers put up 51 second-half points in a 77-74 triumph at Alabama on Dec. 21 and are coming around offensively behind forward Isaiah Philmore. The senior posted 17 points and 12 rebounds against the Crimson Tide - both highs since transferring to Xavier - and has scored in double figures in three of the last five contests. More consistency from Philmore will help center Matt Stainbrook, who averages 10.3 points and 8.3 rebounds but has a tendency to get into early foul trouble.

TIP-INS

1. Musketeers coach Chris Mack (99-47) needs one more win for 100 at the school.

2. The series is tied 2-2, with Wake Forest grabbing last season’s battle at home 66-59.

3. Demon Deacons G Coron Williams was 8-for-15 from 3-point range in the three games before shooting 0-of-2 against UNC Greensboro.

PREDICTION: Xavier 66, Wake Forest 61