Xavier 68, Wake Forest 53: Matt Stainbrook led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Musketeers knocked off the visiting Demon Deacons in the Skip Prosser Classic.

James Farr added 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Semaj Christon scored 12 points for Xavier (10-3), which won its fifth straight. Dee Davis led the team with seven assists as the Musketeers collected 17 helpers on 26 field goals.

Codi Miller-McIntyre scored 11 points to lead Wake Forest (10-3). Coron Williams chipped in 10 points and four steals as the Demon Deacons had a four-game winning streak come to an end.

Wake Forest held a 24-22 lead just past the midway point of the first half when Xavier took over. Christon scored eight points as the Musketeers ended the half on a 20-3 run while holding the Demon Deacons without a field goal over the final 9:29 of the period.

Isaiah Philmore’s three-point play gave Xavier a 54-35 lead with 16:42 left and the lead grew to 22 points before a run by Wake Forest chopped the deficit to 12 with 6:44 to play. Stainbrook responded with a three-point play to stop the bleeding and hit a short jumper a minute later as the Musketeers closed it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Xavier took a 3-2 lead in the series, which is played annually in memory of Prosser, who coached at both schools. … Musketeers coach Chris Mack (100-47) earned his 100th victory at the school. … Both teams were wrapping up their nonconference slates. The Musketeers begin Big East action by hosting St. John’s on Tuesday while the Demon Deacons host North Carolina on Jan. 5 to kick off its ACC schedule.