Preview: Washington at Arizona

Washington, which opened Pac-12 Conference play with a surprisingly lopsided 76-65 victory at Arizona State, tries to complete a sweep of the Arizona schools when it takes on top-ranked Arizona on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies are 1-1 when facing a No. 1 ranked team under 12th-year coach Lorenzo Romar. Washington lost at UCLA 96-74 on Dec. 31, 2006 the last time it faced a No. 1 team but knocked off visiting Stanford 75-62 when the Cardinal held the top spot in 2004.

After a less than impressive 8-5 start in non-conference play that included a home loss to UC Irvine, Washington stunned Arizona State on Thursday, leading by as many as 24 points at one point in the second half before Romar rested his starters. Points figure to a whole lot tougher to come by against an Arizona squad that set several defensive marks in its 60-25 Pac-12 opening victory over Washington State on Thursday, holding the Cougars to one point in the first 11 minutes and 2-of-21 shooting in the first half en route to a 28-7 halftime lead. “Our goal all year was to be a top 10 defense,” guard Nick Johnson told the Tucson Citizen.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-5, 1-0 Pac-12): Senior guard C.J. Wilcox leads the Huskies in scoring (20.2 points per game) while connecting on 41 percent of his 3-point attempts. He ranks ninth in Pac-12 history for career 3-pointers made (254). Freshman point guard Nigel Williams-Goss, a 2013 McDonald’s All-American, is off to a hot start, averaging 12.6 points to go along with a team-high 4.3 assists per game.

ABOUT ARIZONA (14-0, 1-0): Johnson leads the Wildcats in scoring (15.4 points per game) and is an explosive leaper and dunker. Freshman forward Aaron Gordon, considered a future NBA lottery pick, is third in scoring (12) but leads the team in rebounding (7.8) and also has 15 blocks. Point guard T.J. McConnell, a transfer from Duquesne, has 87 assists to just 27 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has outrebounded all 14 of its opponents and ranks third nationally in rebound margin (plus-12.6).

2. Wilcox scored a team-high 17 points against Arizona State and has scored at least 15 points in 16 consecutive games.

3. Arizona ranks third in the nation in scoring defense (54.4) and fifth in field goal percentage defense (36.2).

PREDICTION: Arizona 73, Washington 65