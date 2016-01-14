Preview: Washington at Arizona

The only undefeated team after two weeks of Pac-12 Conference play is Washington, and the Huskies will try to keep that mark intact when they visit No. 16 Arizona on Thursday night. Washington will be catching the Wildcats in their first game without leading scorer Allonzo Trier, a freshman guard who broke his right hand in Saturday’s four-overtime loss to USC and will miss four to six weeks.

Trier recently became Arizona’s leading scorer after a torrid stretch that included three 20-point games in the last four and double figures in the last 10; expect to see a lot more of Mark Tollefsen and Justin Simon in Trier’s place. Simon is a 6-foot-5 point guard who is built similarly to Trier and can slash his way to the basket, but doesn’t possess nearly the same perimeter shooting skills, while Tollefson is a 6-9 forward that can shoot effectively from deep. The Huskies continue to win with senior Andrew Andrews leading a starting five that includes four freshmen. Andrews is coming off a 29-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist performance against Washington State, the Huskies’ second overtime victory in conference play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT WASHINGTON (11-4, 3-0 Pac-12): The most impressive freshman for the Huskies has been guard Dejounte Murray, who had 25 points and seven assists in the win against Washington State and 29 points, five assists and three steals the game before against USC. Marquese Chriss and Noah Dickerson will have a tough assignment against Arizona’s front line of Ryan Anderson and Kaleb Tarczewski, but Dickerson should be confident after scoring a season-high 16 points against Washington State, while Chriss should be eager to bounce back after scoring a season-low two points against the Cougars. If either of those players fall into foul trouble, the Huskies have a solid option off the bench in Malik Dime, who has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games to bump his scoring average to 7.2.

ABOUT ARIZONA (13-3, 1-2): One player who must step up his offensive game in the absence of Trier is senior guard Gabe York, who played a school-record 55 minutes in the four-overtime loss to USC. He has taken more than 12 shots in just two games this season, but might need to be in the high teens in the coming weeks. Anderson will need to be keep himself on the floor better than he did against USC, when foul trouble limited him to a season-low five points in 31 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies are 3-0 in conference play for the third time in the last five seasons.

2. Washington has forced at least 10 turnovers in every game this season and comes in eighth in the nation in turnovers forced per game (17.47).

3. The Wildcats have won 47 straight home games, but haven’t played host since Dec. 22.

PREDICTION: Washington 79, Arizona 73