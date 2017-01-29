Preview: Washington at Arizona

With the buzz surrounding Arizona guard Allonzo Trier’s return, it’s easy to overlook the impact that teammate Lauri Markkanen has made on the program. Markkanen looks to strengthen his case as the nation’s top freshman on Sunday as the ninth-ranked Wildcats host struggling Washington, which has dropped four of its last five games.

Markkanen, a 7-foot center from Finland, leads Arizona in scoring (17.0) and rebounding (7.7) while shooting 25-of-41 (61 percent) from 3-point range in Pac-12 play. “For him not to be considered as one of the best freshmen in college basketball is a complete joke,” coach Sean Miller told reporters. “I will put him up against anybody, not just freshmen, toe-to-toe the quality of player he is. I don’t care if you’re from Russia, China, Finland, Japan, North Dakota, Florida, or New York City. If you have eyes and have seen Arizona play, there aren’t many players that play the way he plays.” Markkanen had 16 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday’s 79-62 win over Washington State as the Wildcats extended their winning streak to 13 games. The reigning national player of the week seeks to keep Arizona unbeaten in league play with another strong outing against the Huskies, who will likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight season.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-11, 2-6 Pac-12): Star freshman Markelle Fultz is averaging 32.3 points over his last four games, but the dynamic point guard hasn’t received much support during league play. Fultz scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half and finished with eight rebounds and nine assists in Wednesday’s 86-75 loss to Arizona State as the Huskies again received minimal contributions from their bench. While guard David Crisp has scored at least 10 points in 12 straight games, the Huskies have been dominated on the boards without forward Malik Dime, who will miss another 2-3 weeks with a broken pinky.

ABOUT ARIZONA (19-2, 8-0): Trier hasn’t shown any rust while averaging 12 points and seven rebounds in two games since returning from his 19-game PED-related suspension, but the 6-5 sophomore insists that he’s still getting acclimated. “I’m still really far behind,” he told reporters. “Everybody’s a lot farther ahead of me. I’m still not in a lot of rhythm, but as I continue to play more, I’ll find my way and get back to myself.” The Wildcats are being patient with point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who missed six games with a sprained right ankle but took a step forward by playing 17 quality minutes against Washington State.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona leads the all-time series 50-28, including 30-7 in Tucson.

2. Washington is 2-10 when trailing at the half.

3. The Wildcats have gone 119-12 at the McKale Center under Miller, including 17 straight wins.

PREDICTION: Arizona 83, Washington 64