No. 18 Arizona too much for Washington inside

TUCSON, Ariz. -- No. 18 Arizona pounded the ball inside on its set possessions and used its defense to create numerous fast-break opportunities late, and the result was easy basket after easy basket.

The Wildcats had 21 layups or dunks, including their first 10 baskets, and scored 50 points in the paint in a 99-67 Pac-12 victory over the Washington Huskies at McKale Center on Thursday.

“That’s one of our mottos, play physical inside. Just being aggressive around the rim,” forward Ryan Anderson said.

“We’re bigger than most teams, and we have to use that. The guards did a great job of finding us around the pain, and it’s our job to finish for them.”

Anderson, 6-foot-9, had 21 points and nine rebounds and 7-foot-0 center Kaleb Tarczewski had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (14-3, 2-2), who broke a two-game losing streak.

Arizona had a 43-26 rebounding edge. Anderson and Tarczewski were 12-of-19 from the field and also made 13 free throws. Tarczewski had his third straight double-double, a career-best.

“Their bigs ... Ryan Anderson set the tone early in the game,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said. “He was getting offensive rebounds and being aggressive. Kaleb and Ryan did a great job being very aggressive inside.”

Washington guard Andrew Andrews, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, had a season-low nine points and eight assists on 3-of-12 shooting from the floor. His previous low was 12.

Andrews, averaging 21.6 points a game, suffered an ankle injury late in the first half and picked up his fourth foul with 13:02 remaining in the game when he was called for a charge against Arizona guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright. He was hobbled in the second half and played only 29 minutes.

Arizona forward Mark Tollefsen had 11 points, and he had 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions late in a 22-4 run for a 64-47 lead with 12:20 remaining. Tollefsen started in place of leading scorer Allonso Trier, who suffered a broken hand against USC last Saturday.

Jackson-Cartwright had 11 assists and a steal while playing 23 minutes, and he helped push an offense that outscored Washington 55-26 in the second half while shooting 70.4 percent.

“So many great plays he was involved with, which led to a three-point shot or a dunk,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “He was in total command.”

The Wildcats shot 60.3 percent for the game. Guards Kadeem Allen had 13 points and Gabe York had 12.

Washington (11-5, 3-1) shot 40.9 percent from while having a three-game winning streak broken. The Huskies start four freshman and Andrews, and had won their first three Pac-12 games by three, two and four points.

”We’re trying to attack every team inside right now,“ Miller said. ”We have good big guys. We have older post players. They get fouled. And when you get it in there, it seems to create balance for our team.

“Guys are able to get key shots. Teams are having to double-down or trap.”

Forward Noah Dickerson had 17 points for the Huskies and forward Marquesse Chriss had 13.

“Arizona played a heck of a second half,” Romar said. “They guarded us. They just did whatever they wanted. Arizona can do this to you because of the type of them they are -- you don’t have any margin for error.”

NOTES: Arizona G Allonzo Trier missed his first game after suffering a fractured right hand while playing defense early in the first overtime of a 109-107 quadruple-overtime loss at USC on Saturday. Trier, expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks played all four overtimes and logged 53 minutes. ... Senior transfer Mark Tollefsen, who started in Trier’s place, led the University of San Francisco in scoring last season. ... The Huskies advanced to the postseason the last three times they opened Pac-12 play 3-0, twice to the NCAA and once to the NIT. ... With 1,433 points, Huskies G Andrew Andrews is 16 points from tying Detlef Schrempf for 15th place in school history.