Allen's defense guides No. 7 Wildcats by Washington

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona coach Sean Miller consistently said this season that senior guard Kadeem Allen is one of the best defenders he has had with the Wildcats.

Sunday provided more evidence.

Allen produced 14 points, six rebounds and five assists while playing pesky defense against Washington freshman Markelle Fultz as the No. 7 Wildcats held off a surprising challenge to win 77-66 at McKale Center.

Allen, regarded as perhaps the best perimeter defender in the Pac-12, had the primary defensive assignment against the Huskies' star point guard, who entered the game averaging 23.7 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

Fultz finished with a team-high 16 points. He had nine rebounds and three assists.

"He's a warrior," Miller said of Allen. "He cares a lot about winning, and he's willing to roll his sleeves up and do whatever was ask him to do. He's emerged as one of the best defensive players I've coached in the 13 years that I've been a head coach.

"His productivity definitely speaks for itself."

Fultz was only 8 of 23 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range. He also was 0 of 4 from the free-throw line. Fultz was called for two charges, one against Allen.

"He got a couple of calls go his way," Fultz said of Allen. "They gave him a charge when they said I pushed off. He's a good defender, but I didn't feel he bothered me. I still got to the rim. He's a good defender, though. I'm pretty cool with him."

Arizona (20-2, 9-0 Pac-12) won its 14th consecutive game and is one game up on Oregon in the conference race. The Wildcats are undefeated at the halfway mark in league play for the first time since 1998.

Washington (9-12, 2-7) didn't help itself by shooting 7 of 17 from the foul line.

"The competition continues to increase," Miller said, looking ahead to the second half of the Pac-12 season, which includes a game at Oregon on Saturday.

"When you're the team that we are, you're going to get every team's best shot. They're going to come in with nothing to lose, playing free and with tremendous effort."

Five players scored in double figures in a balanced Arizona effort. Guard Kobi Simmons scored 13, while guard Allonzo Trier, forward Lauri Markkanen and center Dusan Ristic had 12 each.

Arizona, which trailed for most of the first half and was down by two at the break, poked ahead early in the second half at 40-39. The Wildcats never relinquished that lead but didn't get breathing room until a 9-0 run resulted in 61-49 advantage with 7:33 to go.

"We didn't give them a lot of wide-open looks in the first half," Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said. "Second half we broke down. They're a good team, and it happened. ... They keep coming at you."

Washington guard David Crisp scored 14 points. Post player Noah Dickerson had 10 points and nine rebounds but fouled out with 7:33 left.

Washington, using a 2-3 zone to good effect, was up 26-17 with five minutes left in the first half as Arizona missed its first eight attempts from 3-point range and had committed nine turnovers.

Trier hit the team's first 3-pointer with 1:39 left to draw Arizona within 28-26. Rawle Alkins' 3-pointer tied the game at 31, but the Huskies grabbed a 33-31 lead at the break on a buzzer-beating tip from Dickerson.

NOTES: Arizona coach Sean Miller, in his eighth season, won his 100th Pac-12 game. He is 100-35 in league play. ... Washington has lost 39 consecutive road games against top 10 teams, dating to 1974. ... Since the start of the 2013-14 season, the Wildcats are 64-1 at home. ... Phoenix Suns rookie Marquese Chriss, a one-and-done player at Washington, attended the game. ... Washington returns home to play USC on Wednesday night. ... Arizona plays at Oregon State on Thursday.