Preview: Washington at Arizona State

Arizona State, which picked up impressive non-conference victories over Marquette and UNLV, opens Pac-12 play with a home game against Washington on Thursday. On paper, it would appear the Sun Devils should be big favorites to open conference play with a win except for the fact that Washington, winner of three of its last four, has defeated Arizona State seven straight times. The Sun Devils last win over the Huskies was 68-51 on Jan. 8, 2010.

Arizona State brings a four-game win streak into the contest since losing to defending ACC champion Miami (Fla.), 60-57, on Dec. 1. The Sun Devils’ only other loss was to Creighton in the Wooden Legacy Tournament. Washington is 7-4 in Pac-12 openers under Lorenzo Romar while ASU is 3-4 in that spot under Herb Sendek.

TIME: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON (8-5): Senior guard C.J. Wilcox ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring (20.5) and is shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range. He holds the school record for 3-pointers made (246). Freshman Nigel Williams-Goss, a 2013 McDonald’s All-American and a four-year starter on three national champion prep squads at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev., is off to a good start, averaging 12.6 points while dishing off a team-best 4.4 assists.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (11-2): Guard Jahii Carson, the Pac-12 co-Freshman of the Year last season, has NBA scouts drooling. He leads the Sun Devils in scoring (19.3) and assists (5.4), is shooting 51.4 percent from 3-point range and had 40 points in a 86-80 victory at UNLV. Jordan Bachynski, a 7-2 senior, is averaging almost a double-double (12.5 points, 9.8 rebounds) and has a NCAA-leading 63 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State is 24-4 at home the past two seasons, including 8-0 this year.

2. Washington is tied for sixth in the nation in free throw shooting (77.4 percent).

3. Washington’s second-leading rebounder is 6-4 junior guard Mike Anderson (seven per game), who has a 6-foot-10 3/4-inch wingspan.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 86, Washington 77