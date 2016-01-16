Preview: Washington at Arizona State

Washington landed on the national radar after opening Pac-12 play with three straight wins but quickly crashed back to earth with Thursday’s lopsided loss at Arizona. The Huskies look to bounce back Saturday at Arizona State, which earned its first league victory under coach Bobby Hurley in Thursday’s 84-73 win over Washington State.

Guard Andrew Andrews averages a Pac-12-best 20.8 points to pace Washington, which was dominated in the paint and allowed Arizona to shoot 60.3 percent in Thursday’s 99-67 loss. The Huskies were shorthanded in the frontcourt without freshman forward Devenir Duruisseau, who suffered a concussion in Monday’s practice and will miss his second straight game Saturday. After watching the Huskies struggle to contain Arizona 7-footer Kaleb Tarczewski, the Sun Devils will likely look to get 6-10 center Eric Jacobsen involved early on Saturday. Jacobsen has 21 blocks while averaging 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for Arizona State, which ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage and last in 3-point shooting.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (11-5, 3-1 Pac-12): Guard Dejounte Murray is one of four freshmen to start every game for the Huskies, who were picked to finish 11th in the Pac-12 but opened league play with wins over UCLA, USC and rival Washington State. Murray ranks among the top freshmen in the country while averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals, but he was limited to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting and committed six turnovers in the loss to Arizona. The frontcourt has received a surprising boost from 6-foot-9 freshman forward Marquese Chriss, who has 22 blocks and averages 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (11-6, 1-3): The Sun Devils boast an underrated backcourt in sophomore guards Tra Holder and Kodi Justice, who combined for six 3-pointers and 36 points in Thursday’s win over Washington State. Holder, who is making a case for the Pac-12’s most improved player, has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games and ranks as the league’s second-leading scorer at 22.8 points per game in conference play. Hurley is seeking more production from guard Gerry Blakes and forward Savon Goodman, who averages 10.3 points and 6.8 rebounds but has struggled since being sidelined four games due to disciplinary reasons.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State is 55-10 at home over the past four seasons.

2. Washington coach Lorenzo Romar owns a 21-6 career record against the Sun Devils.

3. Arizona State forward Willie Atwood is averaging 12.5 points and shooting 88.6 percent from the foul line over the past eight games.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 83, Washington 76