Preview: Washington at Arizona State

Washington star freshman Markelle Fultz is averaging 33.7 points over his last three games, but the dynamic point guard hasn’t been able to stop his team's descent into the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. The Huskies have lost three of their last four games heading into Wednesday’s contest at Arizona State, which is seeking to end a four-game losing streak.

A likely top-five pick in the NBA Draft, Fultz averages a league-high 23.4 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 49.2 percent but has received little support from his teammates during conference play. Guard David Crisp is the only other player scoring in double figures (13.3) in league play for the Huskies, who lost 94-72 to Utah last Saturday after allowing 53 points in the first half. “We felt like we were making progress. (That game) was kind of an exam to see. And we failed the exam,” coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters. “We took some steps backward -- defensively, for sure.” Wednesday’s matchup figures to be a high-scoring affair between the two worst defensive teams in the Pac-12, with Arizona State allowing a league-worst 83.8 points per game.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-10, 2-5 Pac-12): The Huskies’ record will hurt Fultz’s bid for Pac-12 player of the year, but the Maryland native bolstered his case by single-handedly keeping his team in the game against Utah with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting. “I don’t know who’s having a better year than Markelle Fultz right now, freshman or anyone, everything that he’s doing. Goodness gracious,” Romar told reporters. “He is not perfect. You can find that there are mistakes. But it’s hard to find a whole lot of fault with him right now.” The Huskies have been dominated on the boards in recent games without forward Malik Dime, who will miss another 3-4 weeks with a broken pinky.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (9-11, 2-5): Guard Torian Graham averages a team-high 18.8 points to lead the Sun Devils, who turned in an encouraging outing in last Sunday’s 82-79 loss to USC following lopsided losses to Arizona and UCLA. Forward Obinna Oleka continued to be a double-double machine with 17 points and 14 rebounds against the Trojans, while promising freshmen forwards Ramon Vila and Jethro Tshisumpa have seen a bump in playing time during league play. Four players are averaging at least 13.6 points for the up-tempo Sun Devils, including guard Shannon Evans, who made four 3-pointers in the loss to USC.

TIP-INS

1. Washington holds a 43-37 lead in the all-time series, including a 95-83 overtime victory in the last meeting on Feb. 3, 2016 in Seattle.

2. After opening Pac-12 play with five of its first seven games on the road, Arizona State plays four of its next six at home.

3. Romar owns a 23-6 career record against Arizona State.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 85, Washington 79