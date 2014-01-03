Washington 76, Arizona State 65: C.J. Wilcox scored a game-high 17 points, including four 3-pointers, as the visiting Huskies continued their recent dominance of the Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both schools.

Andrew Andrews scored 14 points, Nigel Williams-Goss added 12 points and seven rebounds and Perris Blackwell and Darin Johnson each finished with 10 points for Washington (9-5, 1-0). The Huskies have won eight straight in their series with the Sun Devils.

Jahii Carson led Arizona State (11-3, 0-1) with 15 points but had just five in the second half. Jordan Bachynski, who also had six blocks, and Shaquielle McKissic both added 13 points for the Sun Devils, who shot 38.6 percent from the floor, including 2-of-14 from 3-point range.

Arizona State, which had a four-game win streak snapped, connected on seven of its first nine shots en route to an early 16-10 lead. But Washington dominated after that, using a 30-7 run to close the half to build a 40-23 halftime lead.

The Sun Devils, who failed to make a field goal in the final 8:12 of the first half, closed to within 44-34 on a layup by Jermaine Marshall with 16:20 remaining. But Washington, which caused the Sun Devils headaches with its transition offense, pulled away with a 22-9 run capped by a layup by Williams-Goss and led by as many as 24 points down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 23 first half points were a season low for any half this season for Arizona State. ... Wilcox has scored at least 15 points in 16 consecutive games. ... Bachynski increased his NCAA-leading blocked shots total to 69.