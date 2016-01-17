FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington 89, Arizona State 85
January 17, 2016

Washington 89, Arizona State 85

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington 89, Arizona State 85

Washington, led by senior guard Andrew Andrews’ 30 points and 12 assists, turned back several rallies by Arizona State to win 89-85 in a Pacific 12 Conference game on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

The Sun Devils, who are 4-22 against the Huskies in their last 26 meetings, were led by reserve guard Kodi Justice’s 17 points.

Forward Obinna Oleka had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona State (11-7, 1-4 in the Pac-12), and forwards Savon Goodman added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Dejounte Murray contributed 19 points, which included a 2-of-3 effort from 3-point range, and a team-high nine rebounds for Washington (12-15, 4-1).

The Huskies made nine 3-pointers on 20 attempts.

Arizona State small forward Willie Atwood cut Washington’s lead to 83-80 on a three-pointer with 37.9 seconds remaining.

Andrews made six free throws in the last 33 seconds, withstanding another Atwood 3-pointer with six seconds left, to seal the win for the Huskies.

The Huskies never trailed in the game after taking a 9-0 lead with 17:31 left in the first half.

The Sun Devils managed to tie the game 18-18 with 11:43 remaining before halftime on a jump shot by guard Andre Spight, but Washington scored the next six points.

After the Huskies built a 44-34 lead at halftime behind Andrews’ 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Arizona State continuously rallied to make the game close.

A six-point spurt fueled by two layups by Justice cut the Huskies’ lead to 56-53 lead with 13:32 left in regulation.

Washington again responded, as guard David Crisp nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Huskies’ lead to 62-53.

Coach Bobby Hurley’s Arizona State team took advantage of a cold spell by the Huskies, who went 3:58 without scoring, to cut the lead to 69-67 with 4:41 left.

But once again Washington had an answer, as reserve forward Dominique Green responded with a 3-pointer to give the Huskies a 72-67 edge with 4:18 remaining.

