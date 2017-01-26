Evans, Holder steer Sun Devils past Huskies

Arizona State guards Shannon Evans II and Tra Holder combined for 48 points in the Sun Devils' 86-75 Pac-12 victory over the Washington Huskies on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Holder had 21 of his 23 points in the second half to help Arizona State (10-11, 3-5 Pac-12) break a four-game losing streak.

Holder scored 15 consecutive Sun Devils points to push an eight-point lead to 73-60 with 3:51 remaining.

A 10-of-10 showing at the foul line helped Evans post a team-high 25 points, and Torian Graham added 17 points for Arizona State.

Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz had 28 points, and his 3-pointer brought the Huskies (9-11, 2-6) within 81-75 with 33 seconds remaining. They were never closer. Fultz scored 18 points in the final 5:10.

Evans, Holder and Graham made three 3-pointers apiece as Arizona State sank 11 of 25 from long distance against Washington's 2-3 zone defense.

Fultz, projected to be one of top two or three picks in the NBA Draft if he leaves school, had nine assists and eight rebounds. He has not declared his intention. He was the nation's leading freshman scorer at 23.4 points per game entering play Wednesday.

Guard Matisse Thybulle scored 15 points for Washington, and guard David Crisp had 10 before fouling out.

Neither team shot well. Washington made 40.3 percent of its field goal attempts. Arizona State shot 42.6 percent.

Arizona State, which started four guards, had a 45-43 rebounding advantage.

Fultz had two points and had taken only three field-goal attempts until hitting 3-pointers behind screens on the left wing on consecutive possessions late in the first half.

Fultz's second 3-pointer pulled the Huskies within 30-29 with 1:21 remaining in the half before the Sun Devils scored the final four points for a 34-29 lead.

Evans had eight points and Holder had four to give the Sun Devils a 46-31 lead four minutes into the second half.

The Huskies scored 16 points on six consecutive possessions to close to 50-47 with 12:17 remaining.

Washington will play No. 7 Arizona in Tucson on Sunday afternoon, finishing a six-day stay in Arizona. Arizona State will meet Washington State on Sunday afternoon. The Cougars will be Arizona for five days.