Preview: Washington at California

Washington and California suffered shocking upsets last weekend and will need to regroup when the No. 19 Huskies visit the Golden Bears in the Pac-12 opener for both teams Friday. Washington blew a 16-point lead against Stony Brook before losing by five, similar to its last game against California, when the Huskies coughed up a 12-point advantage and eventually lost by 13. California went down against Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday after going scoreless for nearly nine minutes in the first half.

Four players average double figures in scoring for both teams. Washington is led by Nigel Williams-Goss at 13.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds, while the Golden Bears are paced by Tyrone Wallace at 19.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Wallace scored 14 points in the first meeting against the Huskies last season and 20 the second time around.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (11-1): Robert Upshaw continues to be a dominant force inside for the Huskies, averaging a nation-leading 4.6 blocks, leaving him 12 short of the Washington single-season record of 67. The 7-foot transfer from Fresno State uses his shot-blocking skills wisely, keeping 47 of his 55 blocks in bounds, including 28 that resulted in turnovers by the opposition. He’s done a solid job avoiding foul trouble as well, averaging two fouls per game.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (10-3): The Golden Bears continue to be without third-leading scorer Jabari Bird, who is nursing a stress fracture in his left foot and is expected to be out another couple weeks. Sam Singer has taken over his starting role at shooting guard but has reached double figures just once, a 15-point effort against Eastern Washington on Dec. 19. California was hoping Dwight Tarwater could pick up some of the scoring slack but the 6-6 senior forward has gone scoreless in three of the last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Washington F Shawn Kemp Jr. will play his 100th game with the Huskies.

2. The Huskies are shooting 63.6 percent from the free throw line but 72.5 in the last five minutes of games.

3. California F David Kravish needs one block to become the first player in program history to total at least 1,000 points and 200 blocks.

PREDICTION: Washington 80, California 77