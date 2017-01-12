Preview: Washington at California

California forward Ivan Rabb’s season has been marred by injuries and inconsistency, but the Preseason All-American is beginning to show why he likely will be a first-round NBA draft pick. The 6-11 sophomore looks to continue his strong play Thursday as the Golden Bears face visiting Washington, which will be without its best shot blocker for the next four to five weeks.

Rabb was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after making key plays in the final seconds of Sunday’s 74-73 win over USC and averaging 17 points and 14 rebounds as Cal split its road games against UCLA and the Trojans. “Rabb’s one of the best in America,” coach Cuonzo Martin told reporters. “The way he plays, the way he competes, especially the way teams double him, the way teams go at him when we’re on defense, it just says a lot about him and his maturity.” Rabb could be primed for another dominant performance against Washington’s thin frontcourt, which will be without forward Malik Dime after the 6-9 senior broke the pinkie finger on his right hand during Saturday’s 87-61 victory over Oregon State. Dime, who started 12 of the Huskies’ first 15 games, likely will be replaced by a combination of freshman Sam Timmins and Matthew Atewe as coach Lorenzo Romar looks to combat Cal’s size near the basket.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT WASHINGTON (8-7, 1-2 Pac-12): Freshman point guard Markelle Fultz recorded 20 points in the win over Oregon State but gave the team a brief scare when he rolled his ankle and left the contest with 2:22 remaining. Fultz, who did not miss any practice time and will be in Thursday's starting lineup, has carried the Huskies’ offense - averaging 22.1 points and 6.4 assists. Romar has limited options on the front line, but his backcourt has received a boost from David Crisp, who has scored at least 10 points in seven straight games.

ABOUT CAL (11-5, 2-2): Senior wing Jabari Bird got off to a slow start after missing time early in the season with back spasms, but he has scored in double digits in seven of his last nine games and recorded 12 points in the win over USC. The Bears' bench has been bolstered in recent weeks by the emergence of Don Coleman, who averaged 13.5 points against the Los Angeles schools last week. Center Kingsley Okoroh has blocked 41 shots and gives the Bears a strong inside presence alongside Rabb and Kameron Rooks, who is playing his way back into shape after missing 10 games due to injury.

TIP-INS

1. Cal has won five in a row against Washington and leads the all-time series 83-78.

2. Washington is 8-0 when leading with five minutes remaining.

3. Cal is holding opponents to 59.6 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting at Haas Pavilion this season.

PREDICTION: Cal 72, Washington 61