California 82, Washington 56: Tyrone Wallace scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures as the Golden Bears routed the visiting Huskies to remain unbeaten in Pac-12 play.

Richard Solomon collected 13 points and 12 rebounds and Jeff Powers scored 12 points for California (13-4, 4-0 Pac-12), which won its fifth straight. David Kravish had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Justin Cobbs chipped in 11 points and six assists.

C.J. Wilcox led Washington (11-7, 3-2) with 18 points and six rebounds, while Darin Johnson, Nigel Williams-Goss and Andrew Andrews scored seven points apiece. The Huskies were held to 30.2 percent shooting and missed 12 of their 14 shots from beyond the arc.

California, which opened league play with three straight road wins, held Washington to seven field goals in the first half and led 30-17 at the break. The Huskies never threatened in the second half, and Powers’ four-point play put the Golden Bears ahead 47-26 with nearly 13 minutes remaining.

Powers made three 3-pointers for the Golden Bears, who are off to their best conference start since 2009. California shot 55 percent and won for the second time in their last six games against the Huskies.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California G Jabari Bird returned after missing four games with a sprained right ankle and scored two points in limited action. … Wilcox, who scored a career-high 31 points in the Huskies’ win last Sunday over Colorado, shot 7-for-15 from the field, including 2-for-7 from beyond the arc. … California’s Mike Montgomery tied former Oregon State coach Slats Gill as the third-winningest coach in Pac-12 history with 276 career league wins.