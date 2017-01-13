Rabb helps Cal get past Washington

Ivan Rabb collected a game-high 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Cal to a 69-59 victory over Washington on Thursday night in a Pac-12 game at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Jabari Bird added 16 points for the Golden Bears (12-5, 3-2), who upset No. 25 USC in their previous game and have won three of their last four games.

Washington (8-8, 1-3) has dropped three of its last four despite four players in double figures. David Crisp led the Huskies with 16 points, Noah Dickerson had 13, Markelle Fultz added 12 and Matisse Thybulle closed with 11.

Cal used an 8-0 run for a 24-17 lead with 6:25 left in the opening half. Washington got back within four at 26-22 three minutes later, but the Bears kept the Huskies from getting any closer on the way to a 34-28 halftime advantage.

Washington scored 12 straight points early in the second half to grab a 40-38 lead on Dickerson's layup with 13:50 left.

The Golden Bears snapped a 45-45 tie on two Rabb free throws with 9:04 to play and maintained the lead the rest of the way, extending the advantage to double digits in the final minute.

Cal made 25 of 64 shots from the field (39.1 percent) and hit six 3 pointers. Washington was 22 of 62 fromt he floor (35.5 percent) and had five 3 pointers.

Rabb, a preseason AP All-American, is reigning Pac-12 player of the week and came into the game averaging 17.5 points and 14.8 rebounds.

Washington was without forward Malik Dime, who injured the pinky finger of his right hand last Saturday and is out four to five weeks.

The teams continue Pac-12 play on Saturday as Washington travels to Stanford and Cal entertains Washington State.