Washington 87, Cal State Fullerton 69

Freshman forward Matisse Thybulle scored a career-high 16 points, helping lead Washington to an 87-69 victory over Cal State Fullerton in a nonconference game Sunday night.

Thybulle was one of three Huskies who tallied at least 15 points. The others were freshman guard Dejounte Murray with a team-high 17 and senior guard Andrew Andrews with 15.

Fullerton, which had its six-game winning streak snapped, was led by senior guard Malcolm Brooks. The Pepperdine transfer finished with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field.

The Huskies (5-2) pulled away to a 46-37 halftime lead by outscoring the Titans 23-9 to close the half. Fullerton did not come closer than eight points thereafter.

A 13-2 run, culminating with guard David Crisp’s 3-pointer with 8:19 left, gave Washington its biggest lead to that point, 76-54. That was in the midst of an 8:16 span in which Fullerton -- which committed 20 turnovers in the game -- went without a field goal.

Fullerton made only 34.4 percent of its field goals and was 20-for-31 (only 64.5 percent) from the free-throw line. Washington also struggled at the line, making 18 of 28 (64.3 percent), but the Huskies shot 44.6 percent from the field.