Preview: Washington vs. Charlotte

After mostly cruising through its first three contests, Washington’s young roster is getting its first taste of adversity in the Bahamas. The Huskies attempt to end their two-game slide Friday when they square off against Charlotte in the seventh-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island.

Washington opened the season with a win over Texas and home routs over Mount St. Mary’s and Pennsylvania before falling 80-64 to No. 11 Gonzaga on Wednesday and 82-70 in a rematch with the Longhorns on Thursday. ”We knew it was going to be coming. We knew we were going to play against a really good Texas team in China (and) come here and play against a really loaded field in the Bahamas. I think it has served as a great measure to see where we are,” coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters Thursday. The Huskies, who are tied with Wyoming for the fifth-youngest roster in Division I, should be able to wrap up their stay overseas on a high note against a 49ers squad coming off a game in which it surrendered the most points in tournament history in a 102-47 loss to Michigan on Thursday. “There’s not much to say about that; it was a disaster,” Charlotte coach Mark Price told reporters.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (3-2): The Huskies entered this event leading Division I in rebounding (57.3), but have lost the battle on the boards in each of their two contests in the Bahamas (47-45 against Gonzaga, 40-36 versus Texas). Washington is averaging 19.6 offensive rebounds despite not having a player on its roster taller than 6-9, but its lack of size is starting to show in other areas (minus-24 differential in points in the paint at this event). Leading scorer Andrew Andrews (20 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists), who is the lone senior on the team, has scored at least 14 points in 16 consecutive games.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (1-4): Despite trimming a 25-point second-half deficit to make their 13-point loss to Syracuse look more respectable Wednesday, first-half spurts of 19-3 by Syracuse and 18-2 by Michigan have doomed the 49ers. Most of the blame for those runs can be pinned on Charlotte’s defensive woes, which have allowed the Orange and Wolverines to shoot a combined 55.5 percent from the field, including 26-of-51 beyond the arc. After placing four players in double figures against Syracuse – led by an impressive 16-point, 12-rebound effort from Pittsburgh transfer Joseph Uchebo – no 49er scored in double figures against Michigan.

TIP-INS

1. After enjoying a plus-35 edge in second-chance points and plus-32 advantage in points off turnovers over its first four games, Washington was outscored 18-3 and 17-13, respectively, Thursday.

2. Charlotte has been outscored by at least 22 points in three of the four halves it has played at this event.

3. Since being named Conference USA Freshman of the Week prior to leaving for the Bahamas, Charlotte G Andrien White is 6-for-23 from the field.

PREDICTION: Washington 90, Charlotte 68