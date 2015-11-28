Washington 71, Charlotte 66

Washington rallied from a halftime deficit behind guard Andrew Andrews to beat Charlotte 71-66 on Friday night and claim seventh place in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Andrews finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Huskies (4-2), including three foul shots in the last minute to hold off a late 49ers rally. Forward Noah Dickerson added 13 points and nine rebounds for Washington.

Forward Bernard Sullivan and guard Joe Davis each scored 14 points for Charlotte (1-5) and guard Andrien White added 11. Center Joseph Uchebo helped the 49ers keep pace with the Huskies on the glass with a game-high 18 rebounds.

Charlotte took a 38-35 lead into halftime on the strength of 50 percent shooting from the field but cooled to 32.4 percent in the second half. Meanwhile, Andrews kept scoring, putting Washington ahead for good by making a 3-pointer with 9:40 left.

Two Andrews free throws with 3:33 remaining made it 65-56, but the 49ers pulled within 67-64 on Davis’ layup with 42 seconds left. However, Andrews sealed it at the foul line.

The Huskies went 19 of 25 on free throws and Charlotte made only 8 of 16.