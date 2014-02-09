Preview: Washington at Colorado

Colorado has won two straight games for the first time since losing its best player to a season-ending knee injury and the Buffaloes will try to make it three in a row when they host Washington on Sunday evening in Pac-12 play. Spencer Dinwiddie went down with a torn ACL when these teams met Jan. 12 at Washington, a 71-54 win by the Huskies. Colorado’s only win over the next four games was against last-place USC, but the Buffaloes have regrouped with an overtime win against Utah and a five-point victory Wednesday against Washington State to move into a tie for third in the conference entering Saturday.

Colorado still has trouble finding its way at times. The Buffaloes scored a season-low 23 points in the first half against Washington State before Askia Booker took over and scored 12 of his 26 points in the first 5 1/2 minutes after halftime. Washington will be trying to avoid losing three in a row for the first time this season and the Huskies will undoubtedly lean on leading scorer C.J. Wilcox, a senior guard who set career highs with seven 3-pointers and 31 points when these teams last met.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON (13-10, 5-5 Pac-12): The Buffaloes likely will key on Wilcox, and it’s up to Andrew Andrews to keep the perimeter defense honest. Andrews must be itching to get back on the floor after shooting 1-for-12 in the loss to Utah, including 0-for-7 from 3-point range. If the outside shots aren’t falling, look for Washington to pound it inside to forward Desmond Simmons, who matched his career high with 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting against the Utes.

ABOUT COLORADO (17-6, 6-4): The last meeting against Washington left a bitter taste for the Buffaloes. Dinwiddie was lost for the season, then-No. 15 Colorado lost to an unranked foe and Booker missed all nine of his field goal attempts. Expect the Buffaloes to look down low to 6-10 center Josh Scott for offensive support after he was limited to season lows of three shots and one point against Washington State.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 10-1 in games decided by single digits, including 8-0 at home.

2. The Buffaloes are on pace to keep their opponent’s scoring average under 70 points in three straight seasons for the first time since 1980-81.

3. Wilcox is averaging 25 points in three career games against Colorado.

PREDICTION: Colorado 72, Washington 68