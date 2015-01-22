Preview: Washington at Colorado

It remains unclear whether Colorado’s Josh Scott will be available when the Buffaloes host Washington on Thursday, but Xavier Johnson’s status is certain - he will not play. Johnson missed the last two games because of an ankle injury and was sent home during last week’s trip to face the Arizona schools because of an off-the-court incident, which earned him a one-game suspension from coach Tad Boyle. Scott has missed four of the last five contests due to back spasms, and the loss of the 6-10 junior has forced Boyle to shuffle his lineup while dealing with the Buffaloes’ first three-game losing streak since they joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

Colorado senior guard Askia Booker has picked up the scoring slack by averaging 20.1 points over the last five contests, raising his season number to a team-best 16.7. The Huskies have won two straight since a four-game losing streak interrupted their 11-0 start and have a force in the middle in 7-0 junior Robert Upshaw, who leads the nation with 4.5 blocks per game while his total of 77 is more than nine Pac-12 teams - including Colorado (75). Sophomore guard Nigel Williams-Goss is one of two players in the nation who average at least 14 points (14.6), five rebounds (5.1) and 6.5 assists (6.6), joining Providence’s Kris Dunn (14.2, 5.6, 7.5).

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT WASHINGTON (13-4, 2-3 Pac-12): Upshaw is also one of four Huskies averaging double figures in points (11.2) while grabbing a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game and shooting 59.4 percent from the field - fifth in the Pac-12 entering Wednesday. Junior guard Andrew Andrews (12.5 points) and senior guard Shawn Kemp Jr. (10.2) also provide offensive punch, with Kemp third in the Pac-12 by shooting 63.7 percent. Washington received an unlikely boost in its 85-77 victory over Oregon on Sunday from 6-7 freshman Donaven Dorsey, who scored 13 points and made all three attempts from 3-point range while raising his season average to 4.1 points.

ABOUT COLORADO (9-8, 2-3): While Booker has helped offset the Buffaloes missing the combined 26.6 points per game Scott and Johnson provided, Wesley Gordon has been affected most by Scott’s absence. The 6-9 sophomore, who averages 7.3 points and seven rebounds - nine boards in the four games without Scott, has performed admirably despite getting shifted to the tougher center position. “I think Wesley’s become our best rebounder, our most consistent rebounder since Josh has gone down,” Boyle told the Boulder Daily Camera. “Hopefully, he can continue those numbers when Josh comes back and XJ comes back.”

TIP-INS

1. Booker has recorded eight 20-point efforts in his last 12 contests after registering 20 or more seven times in his first 107 career games.

2. Williams-Goss has notched 112 assists in 17 games after needing 29 contests to collect that many last season.

3. The teams have split four meetings since Colorado joined the Pac-12, including a split last season as each team held serve at home.

PREDICTION: Colorado 64, Washington 62