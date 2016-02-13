Preview: Washington at Colorado

Colorado survived Thursday night without leadingscorer and rebounder Josh Scott, outdueling Washington State in doubleovertime. Repeating the feat Saturday against visiting Washington in another Pac-12 contest will be muchtougher if Scott still can’t give it a go on a sprained ankle.

Scott, who was injured andleft in the second half of the Buffaloes’ 60-56 loss at Oregon State on Feb. 6,saw his streak of 37 consecutive starts come to an end Thursday. Without the 6-10 big man, who ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring (16.7 points) andfourth in rebounding (9.1), Colorado was outshot (50.8 to 43.3 percent) andoutrebounded (40-36) by a last-place Washington State program which brought anine-game losing streak into the contest. “That was a big time win for us, and weneeded it,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said in his post-game news conference. “We showed great toughness through the overtimes,and we didn’t play our best game but I think it’s a testament about how goodthis league is.” Washington has dropped three of its last fourfollowing a 90-82 loss at Utah on Wednesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (15-9, 7-5 Pac-12): The Huskies willbe looking to bounce back defensively after allowing the Utes to put up 90points on 67.3-percent shooting, including a 10-of-17 performance from 3-pointrange. “It’s surprisingbecause we’re a really aggressive defensive team, and everybody on our teamloves to play defense,” forward/center Marquese Chriss told reporters. “It wasa letdown today.” Chriss had a game-high 24points and at 12.9 per contest, joins guards Andrew Andrews (20.6) andDejounte Murray (14.8) as one of three Huskies boasting double-digit averagesfor the conference’s highest-scoring team (84.5).

ABOUT COLORADO (18-7, 7-5): Boyle and the Buffaloesalso have another sore ankle to worry about as forward Tre’Shaun Fletcherplayed only six minutes Thursday before coming out for good. Fletcher and Scottwill both be re-evaluated before tip-off Saturday to determine their status. Amidthe injuries, guard George King has stepped up, scoring a team-high 21 pointsThursday, including a clutch fade-away 3-pointer at the first-overtime buzzerto necessitate a second extra session.

TIP-INS

1. Washington has won four of the seven meetingssince Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011, including a 95-83 victory in Seattle onJan. 20.

2. The Buffaloes are 13-1 at home this seasonwhile the Huskies are 3-3 on the road.

3. Andrews’ 20.6-point average still leads thePac-12, but he’s struggled shooting of late - hitting 21 of his last 67field-goal attempts (31.3 percent) over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Colorado 84, Washington 78