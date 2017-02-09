Preview: Washington at Colorado

Washington features one of the nation’s elitefreshmen in 6-4 guard Markelle Fultz, but that hasn’t translated into muchsuccess in the standings as the Huskies rank ahead of only winless Oregon Statein the Pac-12. Washington has lost five straight and will attempt to apply thebrakes on the skid Thursday night at Colorado.

Fultz leads the Pac-12 in scoring with 23.2points per game and is the only player in the nation averaging at least 20points, six rebounds (6.0) and six assists (6.0). The Buffaloes got afirst-hand look at the play-making freshman Jan. 18 when he erupted for a season-high37 points on 13-of-24 shooting while dishing out eight assists and pulling downfive rebounds in an 85-83 overtime victory in Seattle. That also happens to bethe last time the Huskies have won this season. “The key is when he doesn’t have the ball to make him work to catchit, try to deny him as much as we can,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said of Fultzearlier this week. “We’re not going to shut him out. We know that. We just haveto make him work for everything he gets and make (them) tough jump shots overour hands.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-14, 2-9 Pac-12): The Huskieshave missed senior captain Malik Dime, a 6-9 forward who has sat out the lasteight games with a broken pinkie finger on his right hand. Aside from Fultz, guardDavid Crisp (13.7 points) and forward Noah Dickerson (10.8, team-most 8.0rebounds) are the other Washington players averaging double figures, with forwardMatisse Thybulle (9.9 points) right on the cusp. Washington ranks fourthnationally with an average of 6.17 blocked shots per game, but opponents havemade up for it by hitting 39.6 percent of their 3-point attempts (worst in thePac-12) and are scoring 80.8 points per outing (11th in theconference).

ABOUT COLORADO (13-11, 3-8): With a run threestraight wins, including a 74-65 victory over current No. 6-ranked Oregon, theBuffaloes looked as if they were ready to make a second-half run in theconference, but they hit a speed bump Sunday at California, shooting 36.8 percentin a 77-66 loss. Colorado played without seniors Xavier Johnson (15.2 points,6.1 rebounds) and Wesley Gordon (7.2, 7.3) who were benched for an unspecifiedviolation of team rules, and Boyle said their status remains “day-to-day”heading into this week’s homestand. Guard Derrick White leads the team with16.8 points per outing and has averaged 22.3, 5.7 rebounds and five assistsover his last three outings, including a game-high 25 points against Californiaon Sunday.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have alternated wins in their lastseven meetings dating to Jan. 12, 2014.

2. Fultz’s 23.2 scoring average is the highest inthe Pac-12 since California’s Ed Gray averaged 24.8 in 1996-97.

3. Colorado’s 85-83 loss at Washington is one offour Pac-12 setbacks the Buffaloes have had in games decided by three points orfewer.

PREDICTION: Colorado 75, Washington 69