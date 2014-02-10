Colorado 91, Washington 65: Xavier Johnson scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Buffaloes ran away from the visiting Huskies right from the start.

Josh Scott matched his career best with 21 points while also collecting eight rebounds for Colorado (18-6, 7-4 Pac-12), which won its third straight to remain in a tie for third with Arizona State. Askia Booker finished with 20 points and seven assists to give the Buffaloes three 20-point scorers.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 15 points to lead Washington (13-11, 5-6). Perris Blackwell added 10 points and Andrew Andrews finished with nine for the Huskies, but shot just 3-for-13.

Colorado sank its first six shots, four from 3-point range, and the Huskies missed their first five to fall behind 16-4 after just four minutes. The Buffaloes led by as much as 17 in the opening half before Washington trimmed the deficit to seven on a 3-pointer by Andrews with just over four minutes left in the half.

The Buffaloes closed the half on an 11-3 run, however, taking a 48-33 lead into the break. The Huskies could only get as close as 14 before Colorado began pulling away again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 48 first-half points by the Buffaloes is the most in a single half since they joined the Pac 12. … Washington F Desmond Simmons suffered a gash on his head during the opening minutes and had to depart the game, but he returned to start the second half and finished with five points. … Washington G C.J. Wilcox, who came in averaging 25 points in three previous career games against Colorado, finished with eight points on 2-for-10 from the floor.