Washington 52, Colorado 50: Andrew Andrews drilled a jumper from the key with 0.3 seconds remaining as the visiting Huskies stunned the Buffaloes.

Andrews, who recorded 12 points and seven rebounds, drove near the foul line before stepping back and giving Washington (14-4, 3-3 Pac-12) its third straight victory. Nigel Williams-Goss contributed 16 points and three steals while Shawn Kemp Jr. scored nine for the Huskies, who used only six players.

Wesley Gordon registered 10 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for Colorado (9-9, 2-4), which was again without starters Josh Scott (back) and Xavier Johnson (suspension). Jaron Hopkins added 11 points and five rebounds, and Tre‘Shaun Fletcher added nine and six as the Buffaloes lost their fourth straight.

Askia Booker, Colorado’s leading scorer, picked up two fouls in the first 2:05 and returned briefly to make a 3-pointer which put the Buffaloes on top 21-12 en route to a 24-19 halftime lead, while Washington 7-footer Robert Upshaw didn’t play the last 6:52 after he was whistled for his second foul. Kemp’s three-point play pushed the Huskies in front 41-40 and Andrews scored five points during a 7-0 run - capped by Kemp’s twisting layup - that put Washington ahead 48-42 with 7:26 left.

Gordon’s emphatic dunk off Booker’s missed 3-pointer tied it at 48, and his putback of Hopkins’ miss gave Colorado a 50-48 lead with 3:12 to play before Mike Anderson’s free throws made it 50-50 with 2:16 left. After Williams-Goss missed a long 3-pointer with 55 seconds to go, Hopkins committed a turnover and the Huskies took over after a tie-up with 34.1 seconds to play to set the stage for Andrews, who made Washington’s first field goal since 7:26 remained.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Scott (13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds) has not played in five of the last six games while Johnson (12.8, 5.4) missed the previous two contests because of an ankle injury before serving a one-game suspension for an off-the-court incident in Arizona last week, but will play Saturday against Washington State. ... Upshaw, who averages 10.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and a nation-best 4.4 blocks, recorded only four, six and two. ... Williams-Goss is one of two players in the nation who average at least 14 points (14.6), five rebounds (five) and 6.5 assists (6.3), joining Providence’s Kris Dunn (14.5, 5.8, 7.6).