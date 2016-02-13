Colorado 81, Washington 80

Colorado built double-figure leads in each half Saturday, but had to hold off a furious Washington run to secure an 81-80 Pac-12 Conference win at Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

The Buffaloes (19-7, 8-5 Pac-12) owned a 17-point lead 15 minutes into the game and still possessed a 15-point advantage with 7:38 remaining after a jumper by backup guard Josh Fortune, but the Huskies (15-10, 7-6) nearly reeled them in.

Washington closed within one twice in the final 1:30 and had a chance for the win, but guard Andrew Andrews missed a jumper with five seconds remaining.

Forward Wesley Gordon’s 17 points and 13 rebounds led five Colorado players in double figures. Fortune added 13 points, while guards Dominique Collier and George King, along with backup forward Tre‘Shawn Fletcher, each scored 10.

Andrews and forward Marquese Chriss tallied 18 points apiece for the Huskies, while forward Matisse Thybulle contributed 16. Guard Dejounte Murray scored 14 points.

The Buffs controlled the boards throughout the game with a 55-35 advantage, turning 20 offensive rebounds into 20 points, and also sank 20 of 25 free throws. Washington was able to stay in the game by forcing 22 turnovers and turning them into 27 points.