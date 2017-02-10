Colorado upends Fultz-less Washington

In a Pac-12 game notable for who didn't play more so than for who did, Colorado avenged a January loss to Washington with an 81-66 victory Thursday night at Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

Six players reached double figures for the Buffaloes (14-11, 4-8), led by George King's 21 points and 12 rebounds -- his sixth double-double of the season. Derrick White added 16 points, Lucas Siewert scored 12 and Tory Miller hit for 11 points. Dominique Collier and reserve Bryce Peters each netted 10.

The Huskies (9-15, 2-10) were paced by David Crisp with 17 points. Noah Dickerson contributed 14 points and hauled in nine rebounds, while Matisse Thybulle scored 11 points.

Washington freshman Markelle Fultz sat out with a sore knee, the first game he's missed this season. Fultz, a probable lottery pick in June's NBA Draft, averages 23.2 points and six assists, and lit up Colorado for 37 and eight last month.

The Buffs played without frontcourt starters Xavier Johnson and Wesley Gordon, each sitting out a second game for a violation of team rules that happened prior to Sunday's loss at California. Johnson is the team's second-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder, while Gordon tops the team in rebounds.

Colorado missed neither one, giving coach Tad Boyle his 200th career victory by taking command midway through the first half as it scored 10 straight points to snap an 18-18 tie. It stretched the advantage to 42-31 at halftime.

The Buffs pushed the lead to 16 early in the second half, but the Huskies pulled within 68-61 on Thybulle's 3-pointer with 5:44 left. However, Colorado rattled off 11 straight points to wrap it up.