Preview: Washington at Gonzaga

Eighth-ranked Gonzaga, which knocked off Arizona on Saturday in the Hoophall LA doubleheader at Staples Center, will try to make it two wins in a row over Pac-12 opponents when its hosts Washington on Wednesday. Although the schools are located just 279 miles apart, the contest will mark the first meeting between the two on one's home court - the Bulldogs defeated the Huskies 80-64 last season in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament - since 2006-07.

Gonzaga will make a return trip to Seattle to play Washington next season as part of a four-year renewal of the series, which has fans in the Emerald City excited. It's a chance for program from the tiny West Coast Conference to show it can more than hold its own with another team from a Power 5 Conference. "We always knew we would resume the series," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters. "But our schedules have been full the last few years. ... Our home-and-homes have been great. Certainly, when we did play Washington, the games were very high intensity, great crowds and great passion. We hope to have that same feeling with the next four years of the series."

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-3): The Huskies are completing a four-game stretch on the road and will be happy just to be playing a team not named TCU. Washington comes in off back-to-back losses to the Horned Frogs - the first on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas (93-80) in the championship game of the Global Sports Classic, which was followed four nights later by a 86-71 defeat in Fort Worth. Explosive freshman guard Markelle Fultz, considered a high NBA lottery pick next summer, leads the team in scoring (22.7 points) and averages 6.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks, while sophomore guard David Crisp (13.9) and sophomore forwards Noah Dickerson (11.3), Matisse Thybulle (11.3) and Dominic Green (10.9) also are scoring in double figures.

ABOUT GONZAGA (8-0): Przemek Karnowski, a 7-1, 300-pound redshirt senior center who missed most of 2015-16 with a back injury that required surgery, appears to be fully recovered as he scored a game-high 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting to go with four rebounds and two blocks en route to Hoophall LA MVP honors in the 69-62 win over Arizona. Nigel Williams-Goss, a transfer from Washington, is second on the team in scoring (12.5 points) while averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Sophomore guard Josh Perkins leads the team at 13.1 points and has connected on 20-of-39 3-pointers (51.3 percent), while highly touted 7-foot freshman forward Zach Collins (11.1 points) and Missouri transfer Johnathan Williams (10) also are scoring in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Washington leads the all-time series 29-15, but the Bulldogs have won nine of the last 10 meetings.

2. Fultz, who has scored 30 or more points twice and 20 or more five times, leads all freshmen in the NCAA with a 22.7 scoring average.

3. Gonzaga is 77-0 since 2011 when scoring at least 80 points.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 88, Washington 81