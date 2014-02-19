Preview: Washington at Oregon

Oregon won its first 13 games to rise as high as No. 9 in the coaches’ poll this season, but the Ducks have yet to win two straight in Pac-12 play. Oregon will try to accomplish that small feat Wednesday when it hosts Washington, a team that handed the Ducks a four-point loss on Jan. 23 in Seattle. The Huskies have lost six of nine following a 3-1 start in Pac-12 play, yet still have a good shot at moving back into the top half of the conference standings with a win.

Washington guard C.J. Wilcox scored 23 points when these teams last met but is mired in his worst three-game shooting stretch of the season. He is 10-for-36 from the floor in that span with two games in single digits, something he avoided the first 18 games this season. Wilcox still ranks third in the Pac-12 in scoring (18.8), but Oregon junior transfer Joseph Young is closing fast (18.7) after putting up 54 points in the last two games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-12, 6-7 Pac-12): Andrew Andrews was considered the top point guard in the state of Oregon during his senior year at Benson High School in Portland. He chose to play for the Huskies and three years later, is coming off his best game in a Washington uniform, matching his career highs with 21 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s loss to California. Andrews no longer plays point guard, leaving that to freshman Nigel Williams-Goss, but looks like a possible replacement for Wilcox as the school’s next big-time scoring guard.

ABOUT OREGON (16-8, 4-8): The Ducks have had their share of transfers coming and going the last couple years and sophomore guard Dominic Artis looks like he could be the next to seek greener pastures. Artis began the season serving a nine-game suspension for selling shoes that belonged to the university and upon his return, found himself behind Young, Johnathan Loyd, Damyean Dotson and Jason Calliste on the depth chart. After averaging 8.5 points in a reserve role last season, Artis is down to five points this winter after combining for two points in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Young has scored at least 20 points in 11 games this season, leading the team in scoring 14 times.

2. Dotson has combined for three turnovers over 119 minutes in the last five games.

3. Wilcox (86.6), Young (89.5) and Loyd (90 percent) at the top three free throw shooters in the Pac-12.

PREDICTION: Oregon 81, Washington 79