Preview: Washington at Oregon

(Updated: UPDATES Harrison points in TIP-IN No. 1)

Washington’s season could be best described as a rollercoaster, with a rise to the top (11-0 start) followed by a drop (four-game losing streak), rise (three straight victories) and another dip (three losses in a row). Oregon, meanwhile, has won three of its last four games and tries for its third straight victory at home when it meets the Huskies on Wednesday. The Ducks also look to avenge an 85-77 loss Jan. 18 at Washington, which is a different team since that encounter.

The Huskies have only eight scholarship players after Robert Upshaw (10.9 points, 8.2 rebounds per game) was released from the team Jan. 26, and they employed a five-guard offense at times in their last two contests - home losses to Stanford (84-74) on Jan. 28 and California (90-88) on Sunday. Oregon isn’t necessarily deep either as it uses an eight-man rotation, with those players averaging at least 18.4 minutes. The Ducks are tied for third in the Pac-12, but at No. 70 in the RPI rankings entering Tuesday, they must get hot to put themselves in position to reach their third consecutive NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-7, 3-6 Pac-12): Nigel Williams-Goss, who hails from the Portland suburb of Happy Valley, Ore., averages a team-best 15.2 points and his 6.1 assists per game lead the Pac-12 and were 12th in the nation entering Tuesday. The 6-3 sophomore guard scored 31 points - one off his career high - while playing 40 minutes against California and will be heavily relied upon to continue carrying the Huskies. Washington also misses Upshaw’s ability to intimidate would-be scorers in the lane - he had 85 of the team’s 133 blocks - as the team recorded only five in the last two contests.

ABOUT OREGON (15-7, 5-4): Senior guard Joseph Young is second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 18.7 per game, and delivered the final points on a jumper with 25.6 seconds left to lift the Ducks to a 68-67 overtime victory at Arizona State on Friday. Oregon, which leads the Pac-12 in scoring with 76.4 points and is 12-0 when holding its opponent under 70, also receives significant contributions from a pair of forwards in freshman Dillon Brooks (12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds) and junior Elgin Cook (12.5, 5.8). The Ducks are 19-6 in the second half of the Pac-12 schedule over the last three seasons, including 12-2 at home.

TIP-INS

1. Young needs 30 points to reach 2,000 for his career (1,054 at Oregon; 916 at Houston) and would become the fifth active player to reach that plateau, joining Auburn’s Antoine Mason (2,095), BYU’s Tyler Haws (2,089), Stanford’s Chasson Randle (2,088) and St. John’s DeAngelo Harrison (2,035).

2. Washington freshman Donaven Dorsey is 24-for-63 from the field this season - 22-for-55 from 3-point range.

3. Oregon freshmen contribute 37 percent of the team’s points (28.6 per game), 43 percent of the team’s rebounds (16.5), 55 percent of the team’s assists (8.4) and 78 percent of the blocks (4.2).

PREDICTION: Oregon 76, Washington 69