Preview: Washington at Oregon

Oregon can inch closer to the Pac-12 Conference regular season title if the 13th-ranked Ducks can defeat visiting Washington on Sunday night. Oregon is one game up on California and Utah in the loss column with three games remaining and the Ducks are feeling very comfortable at home, winning a program record 24 straight at Matthew Knight Arena.

Washington can’t catch any of the top four teams in the Pac-12 standings, but the Huskies can definitely improve their seeding for the upcoming conference tournament. Washington hurt its hopes of a top-four finish by losing five of the last six, most recently on a last-second 3-pointer by Oregon State on Wednesday. The Ducks have a few players that seem to be hitting their peak at the right time, including 6-foot-6 senior wing Elgin Cook, who has improved his scoring in each of the last three games, finishing with 24 points on Wednesday against Washington State for his highest-scoring conference game of the season. The other 6-6 wing for Oregon, sophomore Dillon Brooks, continues his consistent play, averaging a team-high 17.2 points and making a combined 22-for-22 from the free throw line in the last three games.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (16-12, 8-8 Pac-12): Andrew Andrews is coming off his sixth 30-point game of the season but his first since Jan. 20 against Colorado. The Pac-12 scoring leader worried some Washington fans when he scored eight points the previous outing against Stanford while playing on a sore knee, the Huskies’ only win in the last six games. The key in this game could come down to the three starting freshmen for Washington, guard Dejounte Murray, forward Marquese Chriss and wing Matisse Thybulle, who will be making their first career appearance against the Ducks.

ABOUT OREGON (22-6, 11-4 Pac-12): Another player that’s performing at his best of late is 6-10 forward Chris Boucher, who’s not only improving his scoring and rebounding at a solid rate, but has only two turnovers in the last 10 games after committing 30 in the first 18. Boucher is also on pace to break teammate Jordan Bell’s school record for blocked shots in a season, entering this contest with 91, three short of the program record set by Bell as a freshman last season. Bell has seen his blocks drop significantly to 34 this season, but he’s raised his scoring average from 5.1 to 6.7.

TIP-INS

1. Washington has blocked 198 shots this season, 13 shy of the Pac-12 record set by Arizona State in 2012-13.

2. The Huskies are on pace to become the first team to lead the Pac-12 in steals (7.9) and blocks (7.1) since Arizona in 2000-01.

3. Ten of Washington’s 16 conference games have been decided by five points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Oregon 79, Washington 75