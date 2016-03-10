Preview: Oregon vs. Washington

Winning its first regular-season outright conference championship since 2002 is in the books for Oregon, and the top-seeded Ducks will next take aim at a Pac-12 tournament title beginning Thursday with a quarterfinal game against No. 8 Washington in Las Vegas. The Ducks are projected to be no worse than a second seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, but they can take a huge step toward earning one of the four No. 1s by finishing 3-0 this week.

Oregon went undefeated at home this season, but just 7-6 away from Matthew Knight Arena, including 2-1 at neutral sites. The Ducks won their final five conference games and 11 of 13 following a 3-2 start, and feature one of the best 1-2 punches in the conference in 6-foot-6 forwards Elgin Cook and Dillon Brooks, the first Oregon teammates to earn first-team all-conference honors since 2002-03. The Ducks won their only meeting against Washington this season, an 86-73 victory at home on Feb. 28, as Cook scored a career-high 26 points. The Huskies demonstrated they were ready for this tournament, surging to a 20-3 lead against Stanford in their first-round game Wednesday and holding the Cardinal without a field goal the first 8:42 before cruising to a 91-68 victory.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON (25-6): Cook and Brooks certainly haven’t had to win games by themselves, as 6-4 guard Tyler Dorsey has delivered a strong freshman campaign, averaging 13.2 points and shooting a team-high 42.2 percent from 3-point range. He’s entering the tournament on a high note as well, combining for 39 points in the last two games while shooting 15-for-25 from the floor and 5-for-10 from beyond the arc. Chris Boucher has emerged as the dominant big man for the Ducks this season, averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks, the final stat representing the second-highest average in the country.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (18-13): The key for the Huskies will likely come down to the play of their own 1-2 punch, starting guards Andrew Andrews and Dejounte Murray. The duo combined to average 38.5 points and 9.3 assists during regular-season Pac-12 play, including 41 points and 10 assists in the loss to the Ducks last month and 39 points and 13 assists in the rout of Stanford. Both also came into the tournament tied for the team lead in rebounding (5.8) and will force Dorsey and fellow Oregon starting guard Casey Benson to play more physical than usual.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon is 16-0 this season when holding opponents below 70 points.

2. Pac-12 home teams went 77-31 in conference play this season.

3. Washington needs two blocked shots to break the Pac-12 single-season record of 211 set by Arizona State in 2013-14.

PREDICTION: Washington 79, Oregon 77