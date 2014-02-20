Oregon 78, Washington 71: Mike Moser scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting as the Ducks held off the visiting Huskies.

Joseph Young added 18 points for Oregon (17-8, 5-8 Pac-12), which shot 56.9 percent from the floor. Damyean Dotson matched his season high with 17 points and Elgin Cook led the reserves with eight points for the Ducks.

Perris Blackwell scored 17 points off the bench to lead Washington (14-13, 6-8). Andrew Andrews added 15 points and Desmond Simmons and Nigel Williams-Goss finished with 12 apiece for the Huskies, who owned a 33-21 edge on the boards.

Washington scored the final seven points of the first half to take a 39-36 lead but it was the Ducks who opened the second half on a 10-0 run to regain control. That was as big an advantage as Oregon would get as the Huskies chipped away until tying the score at 60 on two free throws by C.J. Wilcox with just over nine minutes remaining.

The score didn’t remain tied for long as Young hit a jumper 25 seconds later and Dotson followed with a three-point play to push the lead back to five. The Huskies twice cut the deficit to three but that was as close as they got.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington moved Shawn Kemp Jr. into the starting lineup and Blackwell came off the bench for the first time this season. Kemp picked up two fouls in the first 3:09 and No. 3 with 5:20 remaining in the first half and didn’t score. ... Wilcox, who came in averaging 18.8 points, scored his only two points of the first half in the closing minutes for the second straight game before finishing with nine points on 2-for-8 shooting. … Oregon G Jason Calliste, who came in third on team in scoring (12.5), went scoreless for the first time this season.