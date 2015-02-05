Oregon 78, Washington 74: Joseph Young matched a season high with 32 points - including the winning basket in the closing seconds - and reached 2,000 for his career as the host Ducks rebuffed the Huskies.

Elgin Cook scored 16 points for Oregon (16-7, 6-4 Pac-12), which shot 53.4 percent from the floor and was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line en route to its fourth victory in five games. Freshman Dillon Brooks registered eight points and eight rebounds while Jalil Abdul-Bassit scored nine for the Ducks.

Nigel Williams-Goss recorded 19 points and six assists while Andrew Andrews registered 14 points and a career-high five steals for Washington (14-8, 3-7), which lost its fourth straight game despite shooting 56.6 percent from the field, but was 3-for-16 from 3-point range. Shawn Kemp Jr. scored 12, Darin Johnson added 11 and Mike Anderson contributed seven points, six rebounds and five assists for the Huskies.

There were 10 ties and four lead changes in the second half before Young drove the lane and made a contested jumper to give Oregon a 76-74 lead with 23.8 seconds to play. After each team called a timeout with 16.9 seconds left, Bassit stole Anderson’s pass and Bassit made two free throws with 0.7 seconds to go.

Washington led by as many as seven early as Williams-Goss scored eight of the Huskies’ first 19 before the Ducks took the lead 26-25 on five straight points by Abdul-Bassit en route to a 42-37 advantage at the break while Young scored 15 prior to intermission. Andrews bookended an 8-0 to start the second half with a pair of jumpers and Washington did not lose the lead until Young’s 3-pointer with 10:11 remaining put Oregon on top 58-57.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young, who scored 916 points at Houston and 1,086 at Oregon, became the the fifth active player to reach 2,000 points, joining Auburn’s Antoine Mason, BYU’s Tyler Haws, Stanford’s Chasson Randle and St. John’s DeAngelo Harrison. ... The Ducks improved to 20-6 in the second half of the Pac-12 schedule over the last three seasons, including 13-2 at home. ... Washington freshman Donaven Dorsey scored nine points on 3-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and is 27-for-69 from the field this season - 25-for-61 from 3-point range. ... Young was 12-for-21 from the field while Cook was 7-for-11.