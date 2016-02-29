No. 13 Oregon stays unbeaten at home

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon capped off a perfect season at home Sunday. Now the Ducks have to hit the road to try to wrap up just the second Pac-12 Conference championship in school history.

No. 13 Oregon moved back into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 with an 86-73 win over Washington Sunday night at Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon (23-6) finished 18-0 at home and improved to 12-4 in the conference to move ahead of second-place Utah (12-5) as the Ducks prepare to close out the regular season at UCLA and USC.

“Right now, we are just focused on beating UCLA,” Oregon senior forward Dwayne Benjamin said. “We know they are a good scoring team and a good offensive rebounding team. Our main focus is UCLA on Wednesday.”

Senior forward Elgin Cook matched his career high with 26 points and sophomore forward Dillon Brooks had 19 points as Oregon shot 53.7 percent from the field and outrebounded the Huskies 40-26.

“They have got two tough bigs down there who are athletic, so we knew we had to win the rebound fight,” said Cook, who led Oregon with seven rebounds. “We did a good job coming back to get rebounds.”

Forward Jordan Bell and guard Casey Benson each added 12 points while center Chris Boucher scored 10 as Oregon extended its school record for consecutive home wins to 25.

“It’s amazing, we’ve had a great run here,” Cook said. “That is not possible without my teammates and the fans. We just wanted to finish strong.”

Guard Andrew Andrews scored 21 points while guard Dejounte Murray scored 20 points to lead the Huskies (16-13, 8-9 Pac-12).

“I thought our guys fought,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said. “I thought we went out and gave a great effort. We couldn’t get over the hump. They’re a good team. They’re long, and they pressure you the entire time.”

Oregon led 40-32 at halftime and started the second half with seven straight points as Cook got a basket before Brooks had a 3-pointer and a jumper to put the Ducks ahead 47-32.

Washington closed within 51-44 on two free throws by Murray, but Benson converted a three-point play and Bell scored before Brooks had a three-point play to put Oregon back ahead 59-44.

Andrews scored 12 straight Washington points to cut Oregon’s lead to 67-61.

Washington trailed 71-65 before Cook scored three straight points and assisted on a dunk to Bell that put the Ducks ahead 76-65.

The Ducks held an eight-point lead at halftime.

Oregon led 9-8 when Brooks scored off an offensive rebound, and Cook followed with a three-point play that put the Ducks up 12-8.

Oregon led 20-15 after a dunk by Cook, but forward Matisse Thybulle answered with a 3-pointer for Washington. Brooks scored for Oregon to put the Ducks up 22-18 and Boucher added two free throws.

Andrews got a steal and lay-up to get the Huskies within 24-22 before Bell got a steal and lay-up, and Brooks made a jumper to push the Ducks’ lead to 28-22.

Murray made a 3-pointer for Washington before Cook made two free throws and Boucher added three straight points to put Oregon ahead 33-25.

Washington closed within 35-30 on a 3-pointer by guard David Crisp before Bell scored for Oregon. Brooks beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer that gave Oregon a 40-32 halftime lead.

NOTES: Oregon went unbeaten at home for the fifth time in its history and the first time since 2001-02. Oregon’s 25-game home winning streak is the fifth-longest active streak in the nation. ... Oregon center Chris Boucher had two blocked shots and moved up to third in career blocks in school history with 93 blocks in his first season at the school. ... Washington G Dan Kingma is the brother of former Oregon player Brett Kingma.