February 22, 2014

Preview: Washington at Oregon State

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oregon State looks to extend its Pac-12 homecourt winning streak to five when the Beavers host struggling Washington on Saturday. Oregon State snapped its three-game losing streak overall with a 68-57 victory over Washington State on Thursday to improve to 5-1 in league play and 11-2 overall at home. The game pits the Pac-12’s top scorer Roberto Nelson (21 per game) of Oregon State against Washington’s C.J. Wilcox, who ranks fifth (18.4) and leads the league in made 3-pointers (76).

Nigel Williams-Goss registered a Washington freshman-record 32 points as the Cougars hit a Pac-12 season high in scoring with an 87-81 victory over Oregon State on Jan. 25. Washington has dropped seven straight on the road in league play and ends the Pac-12 slate with three home games after visiting the Beavers. The Cougars will have to extend their defense on Oregon State, which shoots 40.2 percent from behind the 3-point arc – second in the Pac-12.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-13, 6-8 Pac-12): Wilcox has cooled off of late, making only 12-of-44 from the field – 4-of-27 from 3-point range – while averaging 10.5 points over four games. Andrew Andrews posted 36 points and 15 rebounds while Perris Blackwell registered 27 points and 16 boards combined the last two contests – above their season averages. Williams-Goss, who is second on the team in scoring (13.3), has reached double figures seven straight outings since going 10-of-15 from the field against Oregon State.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (14-11, 6-7): The Beavers defeated Washington State despite a 1-of-9 shooting night from Nelson, who scored 12 after making 10-of-11 free throws. Forward Devon Collier averages 13.7 points and is second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (60 percent) while 6-10 center Angus Brandt is next in scoring at 12.7 after recording 16 on Thursday. Freshman guard Hallice Cooke was 0-of-5 against Washington State to snap a 13-game streak with at least one 3-pointer and shoots 50.7 percent from long range on the season.

TIP-INS

1. Wilcox has 1,791 career points to rank third on Washington’s all-time list -- 14 behind second-place Jon Brockman.

2. Oregon State F Eric Moreland has blocked 170 shots in his career and needs three to pass Scott Haskin for program’s all-time record.

3. Washington is 11-0 when leading with five minutes to go, but just 8-4 after holding a halftime advantage this season.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 76, Washington 60

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
