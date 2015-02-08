Preview: Washington at Oregon State

Washington attempts to snap a four-game losing streak and sweep the season series when the Huskies visit Oregon State for a Pac-12 game Sunday. Washington prevailed 56-43 over Oregon State on Jan. 15 in Seattle as Mike Anderson scored all 11 of his points in the second half and Andrew Andrews chipped in 12 points off the bench. The Huskies are coming off a 78-74 loss at Oregon on Wednesday despite shooting a season-high 56.6 percent from the field.

Oregon State enters fresh off a 55-50 victory at home over Washington State on Thursday. The Beavers will attempt to become the school’s first men’s basketball team to start 14-0 at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State has its best overall and conference records since 1989-90 - the last time it made the NCAA Tournament - and is off to its best start since the 1979-80 team won all 13 of its home games.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-8, 3-7 Pac-12): Nigel Williams-Goss, who leads the Huskies in scoring (15.4), is the only player in the program’s history to average more than 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and six assists in a season. Andrews (12.9 points) and Shawn Kemp, Jr., (10) will need to continue helping Williams-Goss, who has played all 40 minutes in four of the last five games. The Huskies are without Robert Upshaw (10.9 points, 8.2 rebounds), who set a school record with 74 blocks and led the nation averaging 4.5 blocks per game before being dismissed from the team Jan. 26, and Jernard Jarreau, who is out indefinitely after injuring his right knee Jan. 10 against Washington State.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (15-7, 6-4): The Beavers are led by Gary Payton II (12.5 points, 8.2 rebounds), who has a steal in all 22 games, equaling his father for the fifth-longest streak in the school history. Malcolm Duvivier (9.7 points) has scored in double figures 11 times in 22 games after reaching double digits once in 32 games last season. Langston Morris-Walker (9.3 points) had career highs with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 62-47 victory over Washington State on Jan. 17.

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies are 158-138 in the series against the Beavers, including victories in the last four meetings.

2. The Huskies have outscored their last three opponents 130-116 in the paint despite not having two of their tallest players (Upshaw and Jarreau), and playing with a five-guard lineup for a large portion of the games.

3. Oregon State’s Olaf Schaftenaar (9.1 points) has scored in double figures 10 times this season, including an earlier streak of four straight.

PREDICTION: Washington 60, Oregon State 57