Preview: Washington at Oregon State

The winner of Wednesday night’s game between visiting Washington and Oregon State will put themselves in good shape to make a late push and possibly crack the final four in the Pac-12 standings. Both came into the week in a knot of teams sitting from fourth to 10th place, all within three games of each other.

Neither team has helped their cause of late, as Washington has lost four of five and six of nine following a 5-1 conference start, and the Beavers have dropped two straight after a three-game win streak lifted them back into the middle of the pack. In their most recent meeting last season, Oregon State beat Washington to improve to 16-7, its best 23-game record since the 1989-90 season, but lost seven of their next eight to close the season in disappointing fashion. Gary Payton II continues to be the key figure for Oregon State, as the Beavers are 4-0 in the last eight games when he scores at least 14 points and 0-4 when he does not. Washington is hoping leading scorer Andrew Andrews is feeling better after playing through a strained MCL in Saturday’s 64-53 win against visiting Stanford, missing all four of his field goal attempts, and finishing with eight points and six assists in 36 minutes.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON (16-11, 8-7 Pac-12): Dejounte Murray has shown he’s capable of picking up the slack when Andrews is having an off night. The 6-5 freshman guard scored 25 points against Stanford and delivered 34 three weeks ago in an overtime win against Arizona State, when Andrews was held to 13 points on 2-for-13 from the floor. What the Huskies really need is both players to catch fire for a lengthy stretch and earn them a higher seed for the conference tournament.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (15-10, 6-8 Pac-12): The Beavers have their own group of strong freshmen, led by 6-8 forward Tres Tinkle, whose confidence seems to be growing by the minute. He’s scored 19, 22 and 23 points in the last three games for his first back-to-back 20-point games and bumped his scoring average to 13 a game. Tinkle will likely be matched at the outset against 6-9 junior Malik Dime, a starter the last two games over freshman Noah Dickerson, who has been susceptible to foul trouble.

TIP-INS

1. Murray is on pace to become the nation’s third freshman since the 1996-97 season to average at least 15 points, six rebounds and four assists over a season.

2. The Huskies need 17 blocks to set a new Pac-12 single-season record of 211.

3. Oregon State needs one more victory to clinch back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1989-90.

PREDICTION: Washington 79, Oregon State 74