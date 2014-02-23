Washington 86, Oregon State 62: C.J. Wilcox scored 23 points to lead six players in double figures as the Huskies rolled over the Beavers to snap a seven-game road losing streak.

Andrew Andrews contributed 15 points and Nigel Williams-Goss registered 14 points and 10 assists as Washington (15-13, 7-8 Pac-12) shot 57.4 percent from the field. Desmond Simmons chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds while Perris Blackwell scored 12 and Shawn Kemp Jr. added 10 points for the Huskies.

Roberto Nelson led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds for Oregon State (14-12, 6-8), which was outrebounded 43-23. Angus Brandt and Devon Collier added 10 points apiece as the Beavers lost for the fourth time in five games overall and fell to 5-2 at home in league play.

Nelson scored 13 points in the first half, including five straight that gave Oregon State a 25-19 lead with 9:19 left. Wilcox responded by scoring the next seven points to give Washington the lead, and the Huskies built a 44-33 advantage at intermission while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.

A dunk by Wilcox followed by Simmons’ basket off a turnover pushed Washington’s lead to 59-40 with a little over 16 minutes left. The Beavers pulled within 11, but Wilcox drained two 3-pointers and scored 10 points during a 16-2 run as the Huskies pulled away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wilcox has 1,814 career points, passing Jon Brockman (1,805) for second on Washington’s all-time scoring list. Chris Welp (1984-87) leads the way with 2,073. … Oregon State made only 9-of-22 from the free-throw line while Washington made 4-of-6. … Williams-Goss made 17 of his 25 attempts from the field and scored 46 points in the Huskies’ two-game sweep of the Beavers this season.