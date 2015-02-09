Oregon State 64, Washington 50: Gary Payton II had 17 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists to lead the host Beavers past the Huskies in a Pac-12 game.

Malcolm Duvivier chipped in 14 points for Oregon State (16-7, 7-4), which became the school’s first men’s basketball team to start 14-0 at Gill Coliseum. Jarmal Reid had 12 points off the bench and Langston Morris-Walker added 11 points and five rebounds for the Beavers, who have their best overall and conference records since 1989-90, when the Beavers last made the NCAA Tournament.

Andrew Andrews had 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead Washington (14-9, 3-8), which extended its losing streak to five games. Shawn Kemp, Jr. and Nigel Williams-Goss chipped in 13 points apiece for the Huskies.

Oregon State jumped out to a 14-3 lead before Washington went on a 9-2 run to pull within four points at 16-12, thanks to a 3-pointer by Williams-Goss, a layup by Andrews, and two layups by Williams-Goss. The Huskies went into halftime trailing 21-18, their season low for points scored, after shooting 5-of-17 from the field.

The Beavers produced a 14-6 run to start the second half and build a 35-24 cushion. Washington committed a season-high 22 turnovers and finished 15-of-42 shooting from the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Attendance (9,114) was a season-high for Oregon State. … The Beavers, who lost the previous four meetings, improved to 139-158 in the series. … The Beavers are 12-0 this season when leading at halftime.