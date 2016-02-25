Oregon State 82, Washington 81

Freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Oregon State a dramatic 82-81 victory over Washington on Wednesday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Thompson scored 18 points for Oregon State (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12 Conference). Freshman forward Drew Eubanks had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Gary Payton II had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, and freshman forward Tres Tinkle had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Senior guard Andrew Andrews finished with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists for Washington (16-12, 8-8). Freshman guard Dejounte Murray scored 15 points, and freshman forward Marquese Chriss had 14.

Oregon State took an early 16-6 lead and went up 25-14 on a layup by Thompson. Washington mounted a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to two. The Beavers carried a 49-45 lead into halftime.

Oregon State took a 68-60 lead midway through the second half, but Washington staged a 9-1 run to tie the game. Two 3-pointers by Andrews gave the Huskies a 77-72 lead.

Trailing by two, Oregon State inbounded with 3.3 seconds left. Thompson dribbled up the left side of the floor, pulled up and sank the game-winner as time expired.