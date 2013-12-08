Preview: Washington at San Diego State

San Diego State has challenged itself with an impressive non-conference schedule this season and for the most part, the results have been positive. The Aztecs face another power-conference opponent Sunday when Washington comes to town. San Diego State has won five straight games and as coach Steve Fisher said earlier this week, “I think that we have a program now that people who know basketball would say that they can compete with anybody, any place, anytime, anywhere.”

The Aztecs have already faced Arizona, Creighton and Marquette - with a 2-1 record in those contests - and have a showdown with Kansas set for Jan. 5. In the meantime, Fisher’s team must remain focused on the Huskies just three days after holding on for a one-point victory in a thriller against city rival San Diego. Meanwhile, Washington’s two most notable opponents this season - Indiana and Boston College - defeated the Huskies by a combined 29 points.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-3): The Huskies have not played yet in December, although they closed out November with back-to-back wins, including a 92-89 double-overtime victory over Long Beach State their last time out. Mike Anderson had 19 points and 16 rebounds in that one, but he is only the fifth-leading scorer for Washington. C.J. Wilcox leads the way at 22.6 points and shoots a team-high 42.3 percent from 3-point range, while Anderson is tied for the team lead in rebounding with Perris Blackwell (8.3).

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (6-1): This contest ends a stretch of five games in 11 days for the Aztecs, who have received stunning 3-point shooting from Xavier Thames (17-of-30) and Matt Shrigley (14-of-26). Thames, who is in his third year at San Diego State after beginning his career at Washington State, is the top scorer for Fisher’s squad, averaging 17.1 points on the season. The Aztecs have 10 players who see at least 10 minutes per game, with Josh Davis (8.4 points, team-high 9.4 rebounds) leading the way at 28.6 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State has won 26 of its last 27 games in December.

2. The Aztecs are 11-2 in their last 13 games against current Pac-12 opponents, with both losses coming against Arizona (in 2012 and 2013).

3. The Huskies’ top six scorers on the season all shoot at least 69 percent from the foul line, led by Wilcox at 87 percent.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 77, Washington 60