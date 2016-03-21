Preview: Washington at San Diego State

Washington frustrated San Diego State’s offense the last time the two teams met and the third-seeded Huskies attempt to clamp down again when they visit the second-seeded Aztecs for Monday’s NIT second-round matchup. Washington held San Diego State to the fewest points in the Aztecs’ Division I history as well as a 20.4 shooting percentage last season when it recorded a 49-36 home victory.

Aztecs coach Steve Fisher certainly hasn’t forgotten about the dreadful encounter with the Huskies last season. “All our coaches and players are very anxious to see if we can do a little bit better than last year at their place,” Fisher said at a press conference. “If we score 36 points like we did last year, we have no chance of winning. If we hold them to 49 points like we did last year, then we have a very good chance of winning.” Washington prefers an up-tempo pace and it was fully on display when it defeated Long Beach State 107-102 in the opening round of the NIT. “They are an opportunistic fast-break team,” Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar said of the Aztecs at a press conference. “If they have the opportunity, they’re not going to slow it down, they’re going to take advantage of it, but we’re always trying to force the issue.”

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WASHINGTON (19-14): The trio of freshman guard Dejounte Murray (30 points), freshman forward Marquese Chriss (27) and senior guard Andrew Andrews (25) combined for 82 points in the high-octane win over Long Beach State. Andrews leads the Huskies in scoring (21.l) and 3-pointers (76) with Murray (16 per game) and Chriss (13.6) also thriving on offense but Romar is worried about rebounding against the Aztecs. “You have to box out, because those guys are relentless on the boards,” Romar told reporters. “Their starting lineup right now, the smallest guy is 6-4. ... They’re very long, athletic and ferocious on those offensive boards.”

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (26-9): Senior forward Winston Shepard (11.1 average) had 10 points, a career-best 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the first triple-double in school history as the Aztecs rolled to a 79-55 win over IPFW in the opening round. Sophomore guard Trey Kell (team-best 12.5 points) and freshman point guard Jeremy Hemsley (12.3) also average in double digits and Hemsley is making strides in his recovery from a nagging foot injury. “We are getting closer to Jeremy being back to full speed physically,” Fisher told reporters. “He probably will still come off the bench.”

TIP-INS

1. Washington has won three of the previous four meetings, including the 49-36 victory on Dec. 7, 2014.

2. Both teams have big-time shot blockers -- Huskies junior F Malik Dime has blocked 87 shots and Aztecs senior C Skylar Spencer boasts 62 rejections.

3. The winner plays either South Carolina or Georgia Tech in the NIT quarterfinals.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 56, Washington 52