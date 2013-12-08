San Diego State 70, Washington 63: Xavier Thames scored 19 points and Winston Shepard had 17 as the Aztecs dominated the second half to defeat the visiting Huskies.

Thames and Shepard combined to shoot just 2-of-9 from 3-point range but made up for it with collective 14-of-17 free-throw shooting. JJ O‘Brien scored 10 points while Josh Davis contributed eight points and 10 rebounds for the Aztecs (7-1), who won despite getting outrebounded 41-31 and allowing the Huskies to shoot 8-of-14 from beyond the arc.

C.J. Wilcox led Washington’s deep-range attack with three 3-pointers and Nigel Williams-Goss also struck three times from long range. Wilcox finished with 17 points, while Williams-Goss added 14 and Andrew Andrews made a pair of 3-pointers en route to 13 points for the Huskies (4-4).

Wilcox and Andrews hit 3-pointers late in the first half to send the Huskies into the locker room with a 30-21 advantage, but the second half was a totally different story, right from the start. Washington did not make a field goal in the second half until Wilcox’s 3-pointer with 12:43 remaining and no Huskies player other than Wilcox made a basket until Perris Blackwell’s layup with 9:16 to play.

The Aztecs scored 18 of the first 20 points of the second half, including seven from O‘Brien, to take a 39-32 lead before the Huskies rallied to go ahead 41-40 on Wilcox’s layup with 11:24 to play. But San Diego State answered right back with nine of the next 11 points and led the rest of the way, although Williams-Goss’ 3-pointer made it a two-point game in the final minute before Shepard made 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Diego State improved to 27-1 in its last 28 games in December. ... The Aztecs are 12-2 in their last 14 games against current members of the Pac-12, with both losses coming to Arizona - one last season and one this season. ... Thames led San Diego State with six assists, while Aztecs F Skylar Spencer had five of his team’s 11 blocks.