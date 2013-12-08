FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego State 70, Washington 63
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 8, 2013 / 10:37 PM / 4 years ago

San Diego State 70, Washington 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Diego State 70, Washington 63: Xavier Thames scored 19 points and Winston Shepard had 17 as the Aztecs dominated the second half to defeat the visiting Huskies.

Thames and Shepard combined to shoot just 2-of-9 from 3-point range but made up for it with collective 14-of-17 free-throw shooting. JJ O‘Brien scored 10 points while Josh Davis contributed eight points and 10 rebounds for the Aztecs (7-1), who won despite getting outrebounded 41-31 and allowing the Huskies to shoot 8-of-14 from beyond the arc.

C.J. Wilcox led Washington’s deep-range attack with three 3-pointers and Nigel Williams-Goss also struck three times from long range. Wilcox finished with 17 points, while Williams-Goss added 14 and Andrew Andrews made a pair of 3-pointers en route to 13 points for the Huskies (4-4).

Wilcox and Andrews hit 3-pointers late in the first half to send the Huskies into the locker room with a 30-21 advantage, but the second half was a totally different story, right from the start. Washington did not make a field goal in the second half until Wilcox’s 3-pointer with 12:43 remaining and no Huskies player other than Wilcox made a basket until Perris Blackwell’s layup with 9:16 to play.

The Aztecs scored 18 of the first 20 points of the second half, including seven from O‘Brien, to take a 39-32 lead before the Huskies rallied to go ahead 41-40 on Wilcox’s layup with 11:24 to play. But San Diego State answered right back with nine of the next 11 points and led the rest of the way, although Williams-Goss’ 3-pointer made it a two-point game in the final minute before Shepard made 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Diego State improved to 27-1 in its last 28 games in December. ... The Aztecs are 12-2 in their last 14 games against current members of the Pac-12, with both losses coming to Arizona - one last season and one this season. ... Thames led San Diego State with six assists, while Aztecs F Skylar Spencer had five of his team’s 11 blocks.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.